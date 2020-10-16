Love Sinha, son of former MP Shatrughan Sinha, filed nomination from Bankipur constituency as a Congress candidate on Friday. After making the nomination, Luv Sinha said in a brief conversation with the media that Bihar needs a functioning government.

On the other hand, BJP candidate from Bankipur, Nitin Naveen took a dig at Love Sinha and said that some people land and later fly away. I belong here and will live here. Nitin Navil nominated for the fourth time from Bankipur on Thursday.