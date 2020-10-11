The BJP has released a list of 46 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. BJP’s national media in-charge Sanjay Mayukh has informed about this.

On Saturday, BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting was convened in Delhi to discuss the names of its candidates. Many veteran leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were present at the BJP headquarters in the meeting.

On the other hand, BJP National President JP Nadda said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi freed the farmers of India by bringing the Farmers Act. Now the food giver will not have to go round to place to take account of his hard work. The BJP president, who was on a tour of Bihar, said these things during a public meeting held at Gandhi Maidan.

Nadda said that the NDA government did better for education. 14 medical colleges were opened in Bihar under the NDA rule. We made separate budgets for students in five years.

The BJP president said that our party was always ahead for the development of Bihar. Nadda said the Nitish government has changed the picture of Bihar. He lashed out at the opposition saying that elections are held for development.