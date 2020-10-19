Opposition parties in Bihar are not backing down in accusing each other about the assembly elections. In this episode, a tweet has been tweeted on the official Twitter handle of the BJP on Monday, which reads that a terrible dictionary prepared in Bihar under Lalu Yadav in the 1990s! Crime from A, danger from B, bullet from C… remember? Ra to Rangdari, J to Jungleraj, The to Dadagiri. The people of Bihar neither want to know the knowledge of this dictionary again nor read it.

The BJP has also explained the meaning of Lalu Prasad’s party ‘RJD’. In Lalu Raj, there is Rangardi from Ra, J from Jungleraj and from Dadagiri. The BJP has said that the people of Bihar neither have to know the knowledge of this dictionary again nor read it. At the same time, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also constantly attacking RJD and Lalu Prasad in his election meetings. On Sunday itself, the CM said that the NDA has done the task of bringing Bihar to the heights by establishing the rule of law to get rid of the forest rule. The work that we have shown in the last 15 years in various fields is not hidden from anyone.

A terrible dictionary prepared in Bihar in the 1990s under Lalu Yadav’s rule! Crime from A

Danger from b

Bullet from c … Remember or not? Ra’s extortion

J to Jangraj

The Se Dadagiri The people of Bihar neither want to know the knowledge of this dictionary again, nor study it! pic.twitter.com/xKadgqy3xT – BJP (@ BJP4India) October 19, 2020

Nitish said that for the first time in the Corona era, elections are being held in Bihar in a very short time. In such a situation one cannot get a chance to speak everywhere, but by working in the last 15 years we have made every effort to advance Bihar in other areas including electricity, water, roads, health and education. Referring to education, he said that we also started the Bicycle Yojana along with the dress scheme to promote girl child education.

The Chief Minister said that earlier where Bihar was far ahead in murder, kidnapping, massacre and criminal incidents in the state, now in our state of law, Bihar ranks 23rd in the country in terms of crime. He said that there has been a lot of change in the field of health as well.

Also Read: CM Nitish Attacked Opposition, Said- Earlier Gundaraj, Now Bihar Reaches 23rd Place In Crime

Not a single factory in 15 years: stunning

Leader of Opposition cum former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav launched sharp attacks on the NDA government of the state. He said that the state government could neither provide employment to the youth nor could it set up any factory in 15 years. He said that if our government is formed, we will give employment to 10 lakh youth. Old age pension will be given from four hundred to one thousand rupees. Employed teachers will get equal pay for equal work. The honorarium of Jeevika Didi Self Help Group will be increased. He said that the general public is plagued by bureaucracy in the state. There is no respect for public representatives. Crime is at its peak during Jungle Raj’s tenure.

He said that the merciless government of the province left migrant laborers to walk on the road during the Corona period. Some people got crushed by the truck-train on the way and the government kept sleeping. Asked why the government of double engine does not give special state status to Bihar, what happened to the economic package of 1.25 lakh crore, he said in the hint that in view of the protests over candidate selection, if there is a small mistake, then voters are forgiven Do it The ticket is only one, the claimants are many. In such a situation, resentment is natural. Tejashwi Yadav while targeting Nitish Kumar said that the era of arrows is over. Now the era of missile has come. Lantern is necessary to remove darkness and unemployment.