Hina Shahab, wife of Bahubali Shahabuddin, lodged in Tihar Jail, has refused to contest elections in Bihar Assembly 2020. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) offered him to contest from Raghunathpur seat in Siwan district.

After the refusal of Hina Shahab, her close friend Harishankar Yadav has got the RJD ticket again. Last time too, Hina had contested and won Harishankar. Significantly, Shahabuddin, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, was banned in 2009 in several serious cases, including the famous acid attack. After this, for the first time in 2009, his wife Hina Shahab landed in the ground. She contested the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014 and 2019 but lost all three elections.

Shahabuddin’s parallel government once ran in Siwan

Former Bihar MP Shahabuddin once ran a parallel government in Siwan. People say that there was a court of Shahabuddin in Siwan. During this period, several serious cases including murder, robbery, kidnapping, purchase and sale of illegal weapons were registered against him. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, Delhi in various criminal cases, including the famous acid attack. Shahabuddin was included in the party in 1990 by RJD chief Lalu Yadav. He has been an MLA twice and an MP four times.

Father died last month

Former MP Shahabuddin’s father Sheikh Mohammed Hasibullah (90 years) died last month. He was ill for several days.