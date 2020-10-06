Since the announcement of Bihar election dates, the upsurge in the politics of Bihar has intensified. On Monday, Bihar BJP Vice President Rajendra Singh joined the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Chirag Paswan gave Rajendra Singh membership of LJP. It is believed that Rajendra Singh can now contest from Dinara Assembly seat.After joining the LJP, Rajendra Singh said that under the pressure of the people of Dinara seat, I am going to contest from this region. I cannot ignore the immense love of people. In any case, I have made up my mind to contest from this region. LJP has also been talked about. Please tell that Dinara seat has gone to JDU’s account. Nitish Kumar has given ticket to Minister Jai Kumar Singh from here.

LJP will contest elections from NDA

In Bihar assembly elections, LJP has announced to field candidates against JDU and support BJP. Not only this, the LJP has announced to contest elections on the name and work of Narendra Modi in Bihar. In Bihar, LJP and JDU candidates will face face-to-face in 143 seats.

BJP gave a strong message to LJP

In the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given a strong message to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The BJP has given a clear message to Chirag Paswan and LJP that they cannot seek votes in the Bihar elections by naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP sources say that the LJP has been told clearly that he will not name the BJP in any way in the Bihar elections. Because both parties are showing different stamina in Bihar.

LJP has been told that PM Modi and BJP should not be named in any banner, poster or speech of their party. When a party has separated from the NDA, it cannot be allowed to use PM Modi’s name in any way.