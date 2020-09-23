Big morning news on ABP News

1. Retired DGP of Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey said in a press conference today that I have taken voluntary retirement, this is my right. On the question of joining politics, Gupteshwar Pandey said that I have not yet joined any political party. https://bit.ly/2RNbeJw

2. In the last 24 hours 83,347 new corona cases have been registered in the country and 1085 people have lost their lives. The total number of corona infected in the country has now risen to 56 lakh 46 thousand. Of these, 90,020 people have died. The number of active cases has reduced to 9 lakh 68 thousand and 45 lakh 87 thousand people have been cured. https://bit.ly/3clZaZn

3. Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a big statement in the United Nations General Assembly. Jinping has clearly stated that he does not intend to fight the war. Earlier, in the talks between India and China, there has been an agreement not to send more troops to LAC. https://bit.ly/2ZZpxiP

4. In the fourth match of IPL season 13, Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs. The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings took a total of 33 sixes, which equals the record of hitting the most sixes in an IPL match. https://bit.ly/3hWqK0q

5. Global investment firm KKR is going to invest Rs 5550 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures, a retail business company of Reliance Industries Limited. Through this investment, KKR will buy 1.28 per cent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures. https://bit.ly/2FWMagy

Stars in the mud of drugs, Deepika, Shraddha, Sonam, Sara, Jacqueline – this list is very long, read the full list https://bit.ly/3kHhgYM

