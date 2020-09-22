Patna: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has got VRS. In his place, SK Singhal has been given the charge of DGP. Gupteshwar Pandey can contest the Bihar Assembly elections. They can get tickets from Buxar seat. Recently, he had a closed-door meeting with the JDU District President of Buxar.

The news is coming that Gupteshwar Pandey has also vacated his government residence. After tweeting the news of getting VRS, he tweeted that he will come live on social media today. He has also put his picture in the graphics plate, in which he is seen in the gesture of the leader.

On Monday, when Gupteshwar Pandey was asked about going into politics after retirement, he said, “Is it a sin to go to politics after retirement?” Is misconduct? Or is it wrong? Due to politics, there is executive, legislature.

DGP @ips_gupteshwar Took VRS. There was speculation about this for several days. SK Singhal was given charge of DGP. pic.twitter.com/U0xtmApjHD – Prakash Kumar (@ kumarprakash4u) September 22, 2020

Senior IPS officer Gupteshwar Pandey had requested the Governor for VRS, which has been accepted.

EXCLUSIVE: DGP Gupteshwar Pandey talks to ABP News, shares full story of becoming an IPS