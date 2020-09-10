There is news of relief for people struggling with corona cases in bihar in Bihar. The death rate of the state is the lowest compared to other states. The latest available data (corona vaccine kab aayegi) are at least testimony to this. See you tooBihar – 6Kerala – 10Assam – 10

If we talk about positive rates, then Bihar’s condition is also good in that

Test poJitiv rate per lakh

Bihar – 0.9%

Gujarat – 1.3%

Uttar Pradesh – 4.3%

There is a figure as well ..

Rate of case increase by week

Bihar – 1.3%

Gujarat – 1.3%

Tamil Nadu – 1.3%

Latest official figures of corona in Bihar

There have been 1,52,192 cases of corona in Bihar since March 22. Of these, 775 people have died, with 178 victims from the capital, Patna. The number of testing has also increased rapidly. Talking about active case, there are currently more than 15 thousand patients in Bihar who are either undergoing treatment or they are in home isolation.

Graph of corona falling in Bihar

In Bihar, more than 1.5 lakh cases of corona are active in terms of government figures. Of the 1.5 lakh people in the state, 1,35,791 people have recovered and gone to their homes. Although the death toll is 775.

If we talk about Monday, samples of one lakh 51 thousand people were taken on this day and then tested. Out of these 1.5 lakh samples, only 1369 people were found positive. As a percentage, only 0.90% of the total sample were positive. That is, a sign of a decrease in corona cases.

People of Bihar should understand these signs

The negligence of the common people was responsible for the increasing cases of corona during unlock in Bihar. But when the disease reached the threshold of home, the neighborhood also started taking lessons. The question is that what are the declining cases now indicating. Understand in simple terms, until the virus is eliminated, it is important to keep breaking its chain. This is possible only when people create a lockdown-like environment even in unlock and do not unnecessarily invite the deadly virus named Kovid 19 on the road.