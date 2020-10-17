A senior IPS officer from Bihar has died from Corona. He was admitted in Patna AIIMS for several days where he breathed his last on Saturday night. His condition had worsened for over two days and he was put on ventilator. IPS officer Vinod Kumar was currently posted as IG of Purnia. Bihar government appointed Vinod Kumar as Purnia IG on 13 August 2019. He had already contributed nearly a year as Purnia’s first IG.This is the death of the biggest police officer in Bihar from Corona. IG Vinod Kumar had done jewelery under Bihar Police Service. In 2011, he was made an IPS. Vinod Kumar received the 2001 batch of IPS. His corona report came back positive on 16 October and was then admitted to Patna AIIMS. But here his health deteriorated continuously and finally he died on Saturday night at 11 o’clock.

Corona figures in Bihar

In Bihar, Corona has so far hunted over 2 lakh people. Of these, 991 people have died. Among the most affected districts is Patna, where Kovid virus has killed 244 people. It is a matter of relief that out of the total 2,03,060 patients of the state, 1,91,515 patients have been cured. The number of active cases in the state is currently 10,554.

Russia’s Corona vaccine trial to begin soon in India

The second and third phase clinical trials of Russia’s Corona vaccine Sputnik-V are expected to begin soon in India. For this, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the Indian drug manufacturer Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL). In fact, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company had again applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on October 13 and sought approval to conduct human trials of the second and third phase of the Russian corona vaccine Sputnik-V in the country. was. Since Sputnik-V was tested on very few people before it was registered as a vaccine in Russia, DCGI questioned Dr Reddy’s initial proposal of testing among a large population in India. The Subject Expert Committee on Corona on Friday recommended after first deliberation to allow the second phase of the Russian vaccine to be tested first. The second phase will allow human trials after submission of data related to the safety and immunity of the second phase.