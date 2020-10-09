Bihar Comfed Recruitment 2020: There are 142 recruitments of Account Assistant, Marketing Assistant and Procurement Assistant in the Bihar State Milk Operative Federation (COMFED). For these recruitment, online application can be done by November 7 by going to sudha.coop. The details of the post and vacancy are as follows-

Account Assistant – 39

Bachelor Degree in Commerce and Two Years Experience

Marketing Assistant – 31

Graduation in any stream

Procurement Assistant – 72

Bachelor Degree in Science / Arts / Commerce and two years experience.

Age limit (for all posts)

18 to 37 years.

Women of unreserved category, EBC, BC category will get three years relaxation in age.

SC, ST category will get five years relaxation in age.

Fees

General, BC and EBC – Rs 700

SC, ST – Rs 350

The last date for submission of fees is 7 November 2020.

The selection

Written Examination + Interview – 100 Marks

