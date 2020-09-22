Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate and inaugurate 77 projects in Bihar under the Health Department at a cost of 2814.47 crore. Under this, along with the Medical College Hospitals at Sitamarhi, Vaishali and Siwan, 12 sub-divisional hospitals, three Sadar Hospitals will also be laid.

On this occasion, the State Cancer Institute will also be launched at IGIMS at a cost of 120 crores. Health Minister Mangal Pandey gave this information on Monday. He informed that besides this, the foundation stone of community health center as well as other projects and 45 schemes will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi will also be present on this occasion.

Minister Mangal Pandey said that 109 special bed hospital in Rajendra Nagar, upgraded contingent building at PMCH at a cost of 18.89 crore, Prime Minister National Dialysis Program at PMCH, State Cancer Institute in IGIMS and GNM and Paramedical training in all districts Besides the ANM training institute in the institute and 54 subdivisions, the trauma center will also be inaugurated by the Chief Minister in 08 districts.

Apart from this, the foundation stone and upgradation work of hospitals of different districts including Sadar Hospital, Katihar at a cost of 22.67 crores, new bed at Darbhanga at a cost of 45.00 crores are included.