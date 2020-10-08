Patna: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan is no more. He breathed his last in Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital at 8.40 pm today. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has mourned Paswan’s death. Nitish said that the death of Ram Vilas Paswan is a personal loss for him.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, ‘Ram Vilas ji was a strong leader. He was a brilliant speaker, popular leader, qualified administrator, strong organizer. He was a leader who joined everyone.

Bihar CM condoles the demise of Union Minister #RamVilasPaswan. He states that he was a tall personality of Indian politics – sharp orator, popular leader, able administrator, strong organiser with affable personality. He states that it’s a personal loss to him: Bihar CMO (file) pic.twitter.com/WaauRR0Ogx – ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

Let me tell you that today one of the three faces with which the politics of Bihar continued to support the last three decades. In the 50-year-long political career of Ram Vilas Paswan, he did not get the example of the success he achieved. Winning the election of Vaishali with the most votes, registering a name in the Guinness Book of World Records or joining every Union Cabinet.

Many leaders including Prime Minister Modi, former CM Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav have mourned the sad demise of Ram Vilas Paswan. Ram Vilas Paswan was ill for some time. A photo of him with son Chirag Paswan at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi went viral in which Chirag was shaving his father. Nitish Kumar has also called the death of his old colleague a personal loss.