Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election meetings in Bihar on October 23 for the Bihar assembly elections 2020. During this time, they will stay in Bihar for about a quarter to seven hours. Along with Bhagalpur, he will also address the gathering in Gaya and Sasaram. Meanwhile, in view of the threat to their security from terrorist organizations and Naxalites, the IG (Security) from Police Headquarters has alerted the DM and SP of the three districts and other senior officials.

Terrorist organizations and Naxalites will be kept watch

An exercise has been started to protect the Prime Minister. IG (Security) from Police Headquarters, alerting the respective districts, has asked several terrorist organizations and Naxalites to keep a close watch, threatening the security of PM. They have also suspected the involvement of Pakistani-origin Rasulapati and Shahid alias Bilal and their associates in the explosive vehicle PM’s carcade and the use of IDs. It has also been said that KLF terrorist Kashmir Singh is also suspected to be hiding in Bihar, so vigilance is necessary. It has been said that terrorists can also wear security forces and police uniforms. The security of the PM has also been described as a threat from Naxalites and ULFA.

PM will address 45-45 minute election meeting in three places

The PM will reach Gaya on October 23 at around half past nine in the morning. Will leave for Sasaram from there. His address will start at Sasaram from around 10:30 AM, which will be 45 minutes. Will leave for Gaya from there. He will address the election meeting in Gaya from about noon to twelve in the afternoon. After addressing the election meeting in Gaya, he will leave for Bhagalpur. They will reach the Bhagalpur airport complex around 2:30 pm. From 2.40 to 3.25 pm, he will address the election meeting here. Will leave for Gaya from here and will leave for Delhi at 4.55 pm from Gaya.

IPS deployed for security of venue and helipad

The Prime Minister has deputed three IPS officers for his Advance Security Lending (ASL) in and around his helipad in Bhagalpur, Sasaram and Gaya, by the Police Headquarters. IPS Pankaj Raj in Bhagalpur, IPS Sanjay Kumar Singh in Gaya and IPS Aditya Raj in Sasaram have been deputed.

Security will be completely round-the-clock. The synagogue has been reviewed on Sunday. The organizer of the event has been asked to fully follow the guidelines regarding safety and Kovid-19. Police officials have been given the charge. – Ashish Bharti, SSP