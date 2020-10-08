There are now less than 20 days left for the first phase of Bihar elections. Meanwhile, the Bihar BJP has started preparing to field its biggest face. Bihar BJP has made a proposal according to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct more than 20 rallies in Bihar elections.

When will PM Modi’s rallies

According to the proposal of Bihar BJP, PM Modi’s rallies can start from October 20 onwards. During this time, within 15 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address more than 20 election meetings in Bihar. In some of these rallies, CM Nitish will also be on stage with him.

These rallies may begin after the BJP’s manifesto is released. Under JDU’s seat-sharing arrangement, PM’s rallies can also be held in areas where JDU candidates are in the fray. The big reason is that wherever the JDU has fielded candidates, the LJP is also raising canditas in protest. It is clear that JDU also wants to give a direct reply to LJP from PM’s rallies. It will also try to give a message of unity in BJP and JDU.

Candidates will also be on stage in PM’s rallies

The candidates of both BJP and JDU parties will also be on the stage in PM’s rallies. PM Modi held a record 31 rallies in the last Bihar election when the BJP contested alone in the state. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the PM held 10 rallies in Bihar with the JDU.

What does BJP say

“The schedule of PM’s rally will be finalized this week,” said a senior BJP official. According to the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Election Commission of India (ECI), the rules of the Kovid-19 protocol such as social distancing and wearing masks will be mandatory in rallies.

Here, Bihar BJP has given a brief message to LJP

In the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given a strong message to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The BJP has given a clear message to Chirag Paswan and LJP that they cannot seek votes in the Bihar elections by naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP sources say that the LJP has been told clearly that he will not name the BJP in any way in the Bihar elections. Because both parties are showing different stamina in Bihar.

LJP has been told that PM Modi and BJP should not be named in any banner, poster or speech of their party. When a party has split from the NDA, it cannot be allowed to use PM Modi’s name in any way.