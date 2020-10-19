Tomorrow i.e. from October 20, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will go to the field to campaign in Bihar. BJP has prepared a total of 6 rallies of Yogi in Bihar elections. The seats of most of these 6 places were left out of the BJP in the 2015 grand alliance wave. The BJP hopes that with its “saffron card” it can manage to capture it again. All the places where Yogi will hold rallies are elections in the first phase itself.Yogi Adityanath will begin his program from Tuesday. He will begin his campaign on the opposition pitch by addressing rallies in Ramgarh, Arwal and Karakat. After this, Yogis will hold rallies in Jamui, Tarari and Paliganj seats on Wednesday. Of these 6 seats, Tarari is held by CPI (ML) and Arwal, Karakat, Jamui and Paliganj RJD.

During this time, Yogi will also campaign in Ramgarh seat in his 6 rallies, which is BJP’s won seat. Yogi will start campaigning in favor of party candidate Ashok Kumar Singh from Ramgarh, who won the seat in 2015 by defeating RJD’s Ambika Singh by a margin of 8,000 votes. Ashok is back in the fray as a BJP candidate.

According to BJP sources, Yogi Adityanath may also come to Bihar in the next two phases elections. The blueprint is also being prepared for his next two-stage rallies.

PM Modi’s Bihar plan is ready, know when and where to attack

The BJP-JDU has stepped up its campaign for the assembly elections in Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be going to the election rally soon. According to the information given by the BJP, the Prime Minister will address 12 rallies in the state. PM Modi will be joined by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, VIPs and senior leaders of the Hum Party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Bihar will be held on October 23 in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. On 28 October, there will be Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On November 1, Chhapra, East Champaran and the third rally will be held in Samastipur. On November 3, West Champaran will be in Saharsa, Farbisganj, Araria.

Devendra Fadnavis said that people will be called according to whatever guidelines the administration has with social distancing at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally. It will be necessary for all people to get masks. A sanitizer will be arranged by the party at the rally. Wherever there will be a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his assembly will be broadcast by putting LED in the assembly area around it. Wherever PM Narendra Modi’s rally will be held, LED screens will be installed in 20 assembly constituencies around them. That means Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally will run in 100 grounds.

PM Modi’s 12 rally in four days

PM Modi will have 12 rallies for the Bihar elections. On 23 October, Prime Minister Modi will go out to campaign for the first time. On this day, he will have three rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. On 28 October, the Prime Minister will address the rally in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On November 1, Chhapra, East Champaran and the third rally will be held in Samastipur. On November 3, West Champaran will be in Saharsa, Farbisganj, Araria. See full details …