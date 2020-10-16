In Bihar, the political turmoil is constantly gaining momentum due to the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Latest Updates. All the major political parties have started campaigning, the phase of accusation has started.RJD is constantly attacking the Nitish Kumar government in preparation for Bihar assembly elections. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has targeted the Chief Minister. He tweeted, “In the greed of the chair, Nitish Kumar has brought Bihar into the trough. Having won a majority in the 2010 election, betrayed the allies and stabbed us in the back after winning on our own in 2015. Nitish has no policy, rules and rules. Now even this leader is no more.

Update @ 09.50 AM: JDU engaged in Bihar election campaign, CM Nitish Kumar will communicate in four assemblies of 3 districts



Update @ 09.50 AM: ‘Astrologers, Tarot Card Readers and Analysts also within the scope of ban on exit poll’

The Election Commission has taken a big decision regarding Bihar elections. The Commission has said that during the period when the ban on exit poll is in force, astrologers in the media, tarot card readers and analysts predicting the results is a violation of election laws. It calls on electronic and print media to refrain from broadcasting and publishing such programs during restricted periods to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.