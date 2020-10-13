Highlights: Everyone was shocked when Lalu Prasad Yadav appeared in the RJD poster in Bihar’s political battle

See the reason for taking a political chapter of the last 40 years, you cannot move forward without mentioning Lalu.

Lalu’s discussion seems incomplete in this battle, when you do not discuss his deep political friend Jagannath Mishra

Jhanjharpur / Patna

Everyone was shocked when Lalu Prasad Yadav appeared in the RJD poster in Bihar’s political battle. This was also natural. See the reason for taking a political chapter of the last 40 years, you cannot move forward without mentioning Lalu. But Lalu’s discussion on this political plank seems incomplete, when you do not discuss his deep political friend Dost Jagannath Mishra. Call it a coincidence or something … Lalu and Jagannath Mishra have a lot of political resemblance.

If Lalu sat on the throne of CM 2 times, Jagannath Mishra (3 times) also did not lag behind him. By the way, once the CM chair went to Lalu, that chair went away from Jagannath Mishra forever. In the fodder scam, Lalu went to jail, while Jagannath Mishra also got caught in legal clutches. Even Lalu used to say jokingly, even though I have ride a buffalo but the chopper on which I now boarded was bought by Jagannath Mishra. Now look at the luck, this helicopter is now my ride.

Who is Nitish Mishra?

This time Lalu is missing from the political scenario, Jagannath Mishra has said goodbye to this world. But this time, which is a matter of issue, the sons of both the veterans are again in the political arena. While Lalu’s Lal Tejashwi Yadav has been accepted by the Grand Alliance as his leader, elder son ‘Troublemaker’ Tej Pratap has plunged himself into ‘Krishna’. However, in the midst of this political discussion there is less discussion of one person, that is Nitish Mishra. Nitish’s father Jagannath Mishra was the CM of the state many times, while uncle Lalit Mishra was the railway minister in the cabin of Indira Gandhi.

Nitish Mishra (Photo- Nitish Mishra Facebook Page)

BJP expressed confidence

Nitish Mishra, who started his political career as an independent from Jhanjharpur seat, is once again in the news. He faced defeat in the 2000 election. He won both the Assembly elections held in February and October 2005 and also in 2010. However, in 2015 he lost the election by just 834 votes. This time he is again in the political arena and that too on his BJP ticket from Jhanjharpur, his traditional seat.

Was once very close to Nitish Kumar

Nitish Mishra and Nitish Kumar also have similarities in that both their names start with Nitish. There was a time when Nitish Kumar was very close to Nitish Kumar and his colleague in the cabinet. But the ambition sometimes brings down the human being and at that time it is very difficult to handle oneself. Well, let’s tell its story further. Let me tell you now the political history of Jhanjharpur, when the father-son (Jagannath-Nitish Mishra) made a tremendous explosion. This political charisma is still widely discussed today.

Political history of Jhanjharpur seat

Jhanjharpur assembly seat is special in many respects. The nine-time Congress candidate tasted the victory from this seat the most. Elections were held on this seat from 1951 and the Congress dominated from the beginning. In 1972, Jagannath Mishra won for the first time and this caravan moved forward. He won a record five times from this seat which no leader has been able to repeat till date.

Amazing father-son duo

Jagannath Mishra’s winning streak started in 1972 and came to a halt in 1995. However, after the defeat of Jagannath Mishra, the Congress too could not return to this seat and continued to slip. The RJD pushed the Congress here first and then the JDU also won the trust of the public. Talking about political figures, the father-son had representation of this region for 33 years in the electoral history of this seat.

Nitish Mishra with Pranab da and father Jagannath Mishra (Photo- Nitish Twitter Handle)

Every section got votes

Jagannath Mishra represented the region for 23 years and his son Nitish Mishra for 10 years. The voters of this seat also have a special attachment with the Mishra family. Even now, you will find many elders who do not get tired of praising them. There are many families, where Jagannath Mishra himself lobbied to get a job. Even today, we do not get tired of praising them.

2015 election hurt

Perhaps this is the reason that when Nitish Mishra stepped into the election for the first time, he also got the votes of Muslims as independents. Then he came on the field on a JDU ticket and tasted victory three times. However, due to political bitterness with Nitish, he stayed away from the background for a few days but made a big comeback as soon as he joined BJP. However, he lost to RJD’s Gulab Yadav by a narrow margin in the 2015 assembly elections, but Lalu-Nitish was in the Grand Alliance at that time.

What will happen this time?

This time the scene is different. The second phase of this seat is to be voted on November 3 and results will be out on November 10. BJP and JDU are together and there is talk that this time BJP will again trust Nitish Mishra. In such a situation, now everyone’s eyes are on this and who will the BJP bet on and whom will the public tell its decision.