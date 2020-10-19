Patna:
Whenever there is talk of Jungle Raj in Bihar, there is a mention of kidnapping industry in it. In 2005, when Lalu-Rabri Raj was set up, crime and especially kidnapping cases emerged as big factors behind it. Nitish Kumar and BJP sought the vote against Lalu-Rabri Raj on the basis of this and the fall of RJD at that time did not even give him a chance to rise again by 2015.
Abduction statistics in Bihar
Now the question is what are the latest kidnapping figures in Bihar. Has kidnapping scandal been curbed in good governance. The Bihar police figures are quite the opposite. Navbharat Times is going to show you the figures of kidnapping since 2001. Let us tell you again that these are the figures of Bihar Police.
2001– 16,89 abductions
2002- 1,948 abductions
2003- 1,956 abductions
2004– 2,566 abductions
2005- 2,226 abductions
These are the last five years of abduction figures of Lalu-Rabri Raj. Now see the 15-year figures of Nitish government…
2006- 2,301 kidnapping
2007– 2,092 kidnapping
2008– 2,735 kidnappings
2009– 3,142
2010– 3,602
2011– 4,211
2012– 2,954
2013– 5,506 + for ransom – 70 kidnappings
2014– 6,570 + for ransom – 62 kidnappings
2015– 7,127 + for ransom – 58 kidnappings
2016– 7,324 + for ransom – 37 kidnappings
2017– 8972 + for ransom – 42 kidnapping
2018– 10,310 + for ransom – 46 kidnappings
2019– 10925 + for ransom – 43 kidnappings
2020 (until August) – 4982 + for ransom – 18 kidnappings
Response to ‘kidnapping’ hidden in statistics
If you look at these figures closely, you will find that there was a tremendous increase in the cases of kidnapping in good governance. However, since 2013, the Bihar police has divided the kidnapping into two separate sections. One for reasons like general abduction ie marriage intention and the other for ransom. But there was only one category of kidnappings from 2001 to 2009. In this context, the kidnapping scandal did not stop even in the Good Governance Raj.
Will the severity of crime be reduced by dividing the kidnapping into different categories. Kidnapping will remain abduction and should not raise questions on law and order, how can this happen. Whether the abduction is for the intention of marriage or for ransom, the stream will remain the same. Well … the figures are in front of you and the answer as well.
.
Leave a Reply