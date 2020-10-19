Whenever there is talk of Jungle Raj in Bihar, there is a mention of kidnapping industry in it. In 2005, when Lalu-Rabri Raj was set up, crime and especially kidnapping cases emerged as big factors behind it. Nitish Kumar and BJP sought the vote against Lalu-Rabri Raj on the basis of this and the fall of RJD at that time did not even give him a chance to rise again by 2015.

The date of 27 January 2005 is considered very important in this case. Then former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee reached Patna. Vajpayee started his speech with a question at Gandhi Maidan in the packed Patna. He asked the people “Where is my court, someone should return it to me.” Kisalaya was a school student who was abducted on his way to school from Patna on January 19, 2005, a week before the Vajpayee rally. However, after Vajpayee’s speech, such an atmosphere was created that even the school children started a campaign to recover the kilus. Ten days after Atal’s speech, the police recovered the Kisalaya from Samastipur district. But even this action could not save the rule of Lalu Rabri.

Abduction statistics in Bihar

Now the question is what are the latest kidnapping figures in Bihar. Has kidnapping scandal been curbed in good governance. The Bihar police figures are quite the opposite. Navbharat Times is going to show you the figures of kidnapping since 2001. Let us tell you again that these are the figures of Bihar Police.

2001– 16,89 abductions

2002- 1,948 abductions

2003- 1,956 abductions

2004– 2,566 abductions

2005- 2,226 abductions

These are the last five years of abduction figures of Lalu-Rabri Raj. Now see the 15-year figures of Nitish government…

2006- 2,301 kidnapping

2007– 2,092 kidnapping

2008– 2,735 kidnappings

2009– 3,142

2010– 3,602

2011– 4,211

2012– 2,954

2013– 5,506 + for ransom – 70 kidnappings

2014– 6,570 + for ransom – 62 kidnappings

2015– 7,127 + for ransom – 58 kidnappings

2016– 7,324 + for ransom – 37 kidnappings

2017– 8972 + for ransom – 42 kidnapping

2018– 10,310 + for ransom – 46 kidnappings

2019– 10925 + for ransom – 43 kidnappings

2020 (until August) – 4982 + for ransom – 18 kidnappings

Response to ‘kidnapping’ hidden in statistics

If you look at these figures closely, you will find that there was a tremendous increase in the cases of kidnapping in good governance. However, since 2013, the Bihar police has divided the kidnapping into two separate sections. One for reasons like general abduction ie marriage intention and the other for ransom. But there was only one category of kidnappings from 2001 to 2009. In this context, the kidnapping scandal did not stop even in the Good Governance Raj.

Will the severity of crime be reduced by dividing the kidnapping into different categories. Kidnapping will remain abduction and should not raise questions on law and order, how can this happen. Whether the abduction is for the intention of marriage or for ransom, the stream will remain the same. Well … the figures are in front of you and the answer as well.