Nomination has started from Thursday in view of the first phase of voting in Bihar Assembly elections, but the seat sharing formula has not been finalized in any of the major political parties of the state. While the issue of seat sharing is entangled in the Grand Alliance, the NDA constituents are also trying to resolve this issue by talking among themselves. The BJP’s state unit is holding frequent meetings in Patna. At the same time, big leaders of BJP in Delhi are engaged in solving the problem of seat sharing by talking among themselves.In order to resolve the issue of seat sharing in Bihar elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached the residence of BJP National President JP Nadda. What was the conversation between the two leaders has not been known. However, sources say that there has been a discussion between the two BJP leaders about the LJP.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said in Patna that the round of meetings is going on, all issues will be resolved in a day or two. Sources say that on October 3, BJP will announce the names of its candidates.

LJP is adamant on demand for 42 seats

The BJP on Wednesday tried to break the speculation of differences with Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), claiming that the three constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections together. BJP president JP Nadda held a long meeting at the party headquarters in view of the assembly elections.

Several leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, State President Sanjay Jaiswal and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi attended the meeting through video conference. Addressing reporters after the meeting, Yadav said that talks are being held with all the constituents on the coordination of seats and a decision will be taken soon. Apart from BJP and LJP, Janata Dal (United) is the constituent party of NDA.

He said, ‘Many development works have been done in Bihar and we will contest the assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on this basis. BJP, JD (U) and LJP will fight the elections with force. Jitan Ram Manjhi, who has joined hands with JD (U), will also be together. We will form the government again with a three-fourth majority.

Bihar chunav news: Prem Kumar’s big statement on seat sharing in NDA, ‘will clear everything in a week’

Shah’s presence at the meeting indicates that the BJP has finalized its strategy before the last round of talks with allies regarding seat sharing. If official sources are to be believed, an announcement will be made soon on the seat sharing and candidates will be announced on the first phase of polling seats on October 4 or 5.

Nitish Kumar is preparing for retirement

Under the first phase, voting will be held in 71 out of 243 assembly seats in the state. The nomination process for this will start on Thursday, which will run till October 8. LJP leader Chirag Paswan has indicated that she could field candidates for 143 seats in the state if there is no respectable distribution of seats. In the 2015 elections, LJP contested 42 seats and could win only two seats. JD (U) was a part of the Grand Alliance in that election.

Bihar election 2020: allocation of seats fixed in NDA

Together with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, it had defeated the NDA. In view of the election preparations, Chirag held an important meeting of party leaders today. JD (U) and LJP’s relationship has been tense in the NDA due to the bitterness going on for some time. BJP is trying to coordinate between the two parties.

Talk with LJP about seats in NDA!

The election of Bihar Legislative Assembly is to be held in three phases. Polling is scheduled for October 28 under the first phase, November 3 under the second phase, and on November 7 under the third and final phase. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. Significantly, on Wednesday, the BJP formally declared former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the election in-charge of Bihar. Soon Fadnavis and Yadav will visit Bihar to take stock of the election preparations and also meet the leaders of the allies.