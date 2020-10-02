The headings hailing from Bihar may have understood the heart of the story by reading, but readers from outside the state must have been a bit confused. The confusion does not need to take much load, this news is only on all the discussions in Bihar politics about the Lokjan Shakti Party (LJP). That is to calm the questions arising in your mind. All those who keep an eye on the politics of Bihar are saying that the nomination process for the first phase of voting has started, but the issue of seat sharing has not been resolved in both the major coalitions and the NDA major camp. The constituents of the grand alliance are questioning the experience and leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, but the leader of the NDA camp is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. On the issue of experience and ability, it would be meaningless to compare him with any other leader in Bihar politics in the current era. So the question arises why Chirag Paswan is expressing displeasure in the NDA despite having such a good leadership. The bigger question is that if Chirag Paswan is expressing his displeasure, then why are his demands not being met to convince him in the NDA.LJP Parliamentary Board’s decisive meeting between the screws over seat sharing.

Chirag Paswan became ‘Fufa’ in NDA

In Bihar and UP Purvanchal society, Fufa is respected in the family. On the occasion of marriage or any domestic festive festival, fluffers often get angry. After that, the family members respect him. The demand of Fufa Ji is fulfilled. But on many occasions, when Fufa ji does not calm down even after a bit of maneuver, the family people keep away from him and the wishes of the new son-in-law of the family are taken care of. Actually, fufas are also sons-in-law of the house, but when new marriages take place in the house, they become old. Because of this, Fufa feels that his in-laws are not being taken care of as before. The same situation is seen in Chirag Paswan’s NDA.

What is the demand of lamp

Chirag Paswan is claiming 42 seats in the NDA. While there are constant reports quoting sources that the BJP is not willing to give them more than 22-25 seats. At the same time, the JDU Chirag Paswan, the second constituent of the NDA, is not giving any consideration to Paswan. JDU leaders have made it clear that LJP will be given seats from BJP quota. JDU will give seats to Hindustani Awam Morcha (Hum), the party of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, from its quota.

BJP in dilemma due to Chirag’s demand

Bihar Assembly has a total of 243 seats. Of this, 121 and 122 seats have been divided between BJP and JDU. Now Chirag Paswan is seeking 42 seats. If the BJP agrees to their words, then 80 seats in its own account will be saved. Looking at the electoral history of the last two and a half decades, the BJP has never fielded candidates less than 100 seats. The other aspect of this is that if more JDU MLAs win after the election, then it will appear in front of CM Nitish Kumar and his party as number two. Due to both these screws, BJP is stuck in dilemma in front of Chirag’s demand.

Why NDA is not taking much load of Chirag Paswan

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has recently taken some decisions which he hopes will make up for the shortcomings of Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag Paswan. Nitish Kumar has announced that if someone is killed in the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe community, then one member of his family will be given a job. Nitish Kumar has made Ashok Chaudhary, who comes from Mahadalit society, the acting president of JDU. Apart from this, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has also joined the NDA.



Chirag’s party is steadily declining

Chirag Paswan’s party claims that the people of Paswan caste of Bihar are his core voters. Paswan’s population is about five percent in the state. Ramvilas Paswan’s party Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) had fielded candidates for 42 seats in the 2015 assembly elections, winning 2 of its MLAs. The LJP received 28.79 per cent votes in these seats, which is 4.83 per cent at the state level. Whereas in 2005 assembly elections, LJP got 11.10 percent votes in the state. That is, the comparison of the vote percentage of the 2015 assembly elections and the 2005 assembly elections clearly shows that the LJP’s vote bank is continuously slipping. After the 2015 assembly elections, several survey agencies also claimed that in the name of Ram Vilas Paswan, about half of the voters of Paswan caste shift. That is, about two and a half percent of the total 5 percent of the votes are shifted in the name of Ram Vilas or his son Chirag.

Mayawati and RPI will also benefit NDA!

The Republican Party of India (A), active in Maharashtra, contested the Bihar elections. Apart from this, Mayawati has formed an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha. RPI Chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale is a prominent name in the list of Dalit leaders of the country. With the landing of Athawale’s party, the Dalit votes are certain to be cut. Apart from going with Kushwaha, Dalit’s daughter Mayawati’s party can also get a special vote of this society in her court. The NDA can directly benefit from the sharing of Dalit votes.

Sources say that Chirag Paswan has agreed to the number of seats being offered by the BJP, but now he wants to choose the seat of his choice. Both JDU and BJP have refused to accept their demand. The LJP says that in the 2015 assembly elections, out of 42, they had the opportunity to choose only 8 seats of their choice, due to which only 2 of their MLAs were able to win. This time if they are being given 23-25 ​​seats, then they should be given their choice. But JDU and BJP are not ready to accept Chirag’s demand under any circumstances. Seeing the whole situation, Chirag Paswan can do the same in Bihar politics, but he is not getting that much attention.