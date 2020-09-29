In the Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA and the Grand Alliance have not been able to decide the seat sharing between the constituent parties. It is expected that on Wednesday, both alliances can make a big announcement regarding seat sharing. All the big leaders of both the coalitions are in Delhi on Wednesday. There is a discussion that after talks with the central leadership, the two coalitions may take a decision on seat sharing on Wednesday.Top BJP leaders have been called to Delhi in a hurry. On Tuesday evening, where the party’s state president Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal and organization in-charge Nagendra were called to Delhi, on Wednesday morning, Sushil Kumar Modi and Mangal Pandey caught a flight to Delhi. The NDA may officially take a final decision on seat sharing on Wednesday.

Sources say that the BJP has agreed to give 30 seats to the LJP. However Chirag Paswan is still not getting ready for less than 40 seats. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see what steps BJP takes to retain LJP in NDA.

Congress also called the leaders of Bihar

On the other hand, seat sharing has not been finalized in the Grand Alliance. The RJD is doing everything possible to convince the Congress. Meanwhile, the Congress has called its Bihar unit chief Madan Mohan Jha and CLP leader Sadanand Singh to Delhi on Wednesday to discuss seat sharing, where the screening committee will meet at three in the afternoon. The seat sharing between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and the Left parties can be finalized only on Wednesday and it can be announced by the end of the week.

On the other hand, there are discussions in the political corridor citing sources that the discussion is going on regarding the seat sharing formula in the Grand Alliance. It is discussed that RJD-135 to 140, Congress-60 to 65, Left-20 to 25, VIP-5 to 8, JMM-3 and SP can contest in 2 seats. There remains skepticism over VIPs continuing in the alliance.