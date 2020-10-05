Voting for the first phase in Bihar is on October 28, so all the major political parties are busy in advancing their strategic preparations. Meanwhile Pushpam priya Choudhary Plurals Party of Pushpam Priya Chaudhary has released the first list of candidates. There are two columns in this list that have attracted everyone’s attention. In fact, in the list released by the party, their occupation or their ability is shown in the caste of the candidates, while in the column of religion, there is talk of Bihari religion.The Plurals party is going to contest the Bihar assembly elections for the first time. The party is headed by Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, who returned from London’s School of Economics to study. He announced to contest the Bihar elections and is also the CM candidate from Plurals Party. In the list released by Plurals Party, it was said that the candidates have been selected by the Purals Poll Committee.



Two special things seen in party list

Among the seats where the party has announced candidates, Vijay Kumar Yadav from Kahalgaon (155) seat, Kiran Mishra from Sultanganj (157) seat, Dr. Ajay Singh from Amarpur (159) seat announced the names of the candidates. has gone. Along with this, the party has also told that in view of the current political situation, the names of candidates will be announced in the first phase of 31 seats within the next 24 to 36 hours.

The caste column of the candidates mentions their occupation and religion

A special thing was seen in the list of candidates released by the Plurals Party that on one side, while the names of all the candidates have been given, their profession has also been mentioned. For example, information about social worker, teacher, doctor, housewife, farmer, lawyer, coaching tutor etc. is given. Another special in the list is that the religion of all the candidates in the column of religion has been described as ‘Bihari’.