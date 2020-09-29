On Tuesday, a new twist was seen in Bihar assembly elections 2020. So far, it is expected that there will be a contest between two coalition NDA and Grand Alliance in Bihar elections. To challenge this, Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM and Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party (Democratic) have formed a progressive democratic alliance. Now another coalition has entered the electoral arena. The alliance currently includes Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP). With the announcement of this alliance, political pundits have started calculating votes. According to the arithmetic of votes, Kushwaha and Mayawati pair can understand how they can perform in the elections.According to estimates, Dalit and Mahadalit together constitute about 16 per cent of the voters in Bihar. In Bihar, the total population of Koiri (Kushwaha) is around 6 to 7%. If we calculate this vote bank, then the total is about 20-21 percent. If any coalition gets the votes, then they can play a decisive role. Naturally, when there was a conversation between Mayawati and Upendra Kushwaha, the arithmetic of these votes must have been calculated. Koiri is present throughout Bihar. It is another matter that they are not able to play a decisive role anywhere.

Dalit voters are able to change the game in about 70 percent of the assembly seats in Bihar. That is, Dalit voters are very important in Bihar elections. That is why people of every alliance make every effort to make the Dalit face in the state stand with them. Nitish Kumar did a big game in 2005 to gain power in the Dalit votebank.

Nitish Kumar created Mahadalit category by keeping out some castes, including Paswan among the Dalits. Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi was promoted by Nitish Kumar as Mahadalit leader. Many schemes in Bihar were brought to the attention of Mahadalits. The manner in which the people of Paswan caste voted in the elections held in February-March 2005, it was clear that he is the core voter of Ram Vilas Paswan. That’s why Nitish Kumar continued to portray Paswan differently from the Dalit category throughout his reign. Nearly five percent of Paswan voters are in Bihar. It is believed that the voters Ramvilas Paswan will go to, shift these voters there.

Such a large population of Dalit voters has always lured Mayawati, the former Chief Minister of the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party has been participating in Bihar elections for nearly two and a half decades, but so far this party has not been able to do anything special except to cut votes. Till a few years ago, Mayawati was considered to be the biggest face of Dalits in the country, but after the BSP’s crushing defeat in the 2012 UP Assembly elections, the party’s base has been declining across the country. In such a situation, Mayawati is trying to achieve Sanjivani somehow. His alliance with RLSP is seen in the same way in the Bihar assembly elections.

Of the 243 assembly seats in Bihar, there are 142 seats where Koiri (Kushwaha) caste has zero to 5 per cent influence. At the same time, 5-15 percent of the voters in 98 seats come from Kushwaha society. Kushwaha voters are 15 percent or more in 3 seats. According to this, Kushwaha voters are spread in almost every part of Bihar, but they are scattered. Because of this, the votes of the Kushwaha society do not prove effective in deciding the defeat or victory of the candidates.

How the BSP and RLSP performed in the 2015 elections

The RLSP was a part of the NDA in the 2015 assembly elections and the BSP was showing strength alone. In the last assembly election, RLSP fielded candidates for 23 seats, winning 2 of their candidates. Upendra Kushwaha’s party garnered 27.50 percent of the votes on these seats. It was 2.56 per cent of the state’s total votes. One Kushwaha candidate was forfeited his bail.

At the same time, the BSP had fielded candidates for 228 seats, in which not a single one was won. The BSP secured 2.21 percent of the votes in these seats. While at the state level this vote percentage was 2.7 percent. It is worth noting that 225 candidates of BSP were also unable to save their bail.

Both can harm coalition

Looking at the present situation, this alliance is seen to be harming both the NDA and the Grand Alliance. A large chunk of Koiri voters have shown confidence in Nitish Kumar’s face in the last elections. Also, Dalit and Mahadalit voters have also been seen standing alongside Nitish Kumar. In order to keep Mahadalit voters in his court, Nitish Kumar has brought Jitan Ram Manjhi with him during the elections. Apart from this, Ashok Chaudhary, a minister in the Bihar government, coming from the Pasi community and former Congress president, has been elevated to the executive chair in the JDU.

Talking about the grand alliance of RJD + Congress, this party has been focusing on Harijan since the time of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Lalu Yadav has been giving slogans like ‘Brahmin Khaay Halua, Harijan Khaay Alua Kareen Lalu Toh Lalu’ to get the votes of Dalits. Tejashwi Yadav also continues to use words like poor-gurba, inaccessibility in his speeches to show his closeness to Dalit voters.

According to the 2015 assembly elections, the performance of both the BSP and RLSP parties was not much. But it is said about politics that it does not follow arithmetic. Here sometimes there is also 1 + 1 = 11 and sometimes 1 + 1 = 0 is also seen. Only the people of Bihar will be able to decide how much they will trust this alliance.