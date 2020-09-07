Is coalition politics becoming a laboratory during Bihar assembly elections? Can new experiments be seen this time in the coalition? Can we see a big change in the politics of a trend that has been going on for the last three decades on the basis of these experiments? These questions have arisen when this time in Bihar, both the sides and the opposition are seeing experiments. There are many political reasons behind this and there are some social equations being formed.

Use of Dalit politics

This time, Dalit politics is coming to the center in Bihar after many years. Given the Dalit equation, political direction is being decided in the coalition. The Dalit leadership is also coming out loud. Chirag Paswan increased the suspense between the two alliances. Meanwhile, other Dalit leaders of the state, Jitan Ram Manjhi returned to Nitish Kumar. Among them, the RJD took Shyam Rajak, the Dalit leader of JDU, into his court. A day earlier, Nitish Kumar announced a government job to the families of those killed in Dalit violence under the SC-ST Act.

Chirag has projected himself as a Dalit CM face

Chirag Paswan projects himself as the Dalit CM face. According to strategists, Chirag has played a risky big card in the current politics. Chirag even hinted to contest elections in the state on his own. Behind this is the current political atmosphere in the state. If leaders like Mukesh Sahni, Upendra Kushwaha and Pappu Yadav do not find a place in any alliance, they can see the way to the third option.

It is also being argued that angry voters from the NDA may not vote for the RJD coalition. This is the basis behind those who say that this time in the general elections where there was a direct contest between NDA and UPA, more than 15 percent of the votes went to any third party. That means the vote that was dropped from the NDA was not transferred to the RJD. If we talk about the numbers, about 15% of the population is upper caste. Muslims and Yadavs are close to 30 per cent of the state, which is believed to be a strong base of the RJD. The remaining 20 percent is Dalit and the remaining 35 percent is non-Yadav OBC votes. These 55 per cent of the votes have been deciding the direction of the politics of the state. In recent years, this vote has gone more in favor of BJP and Nitish Kumar.

The opposition is making every effort to break into it. At the same time, BJP (JDU) and JDU are hoping to get a big win by saving it in every face. On the other hand, Chirag Paswan is giving a message to the rest by making a dent in these 55 that in the current Surat, only he can work as a bridge in the traditional vote bank of both. In this order, new experiments can be seen in the alliance in the state till the seat sharing.

Why are experiments happening

Actually, Bihar has seen similar politics for the last three decades. During this time, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan were at the center of politics. Politics revolved first around Lalu Prasad and later on Nitish Kumar’s face. During this time there was no scope for much experimentation in the alliance. BJP has been Nitish’s junior partner since 2000, except for the period between 2013 and 2017. Although in 2014, the BJP alone won 31 Lok Sabha seats in 40 of the state, but in 2015, it proved weak in front of the Grand Alliance and was the third-ranked party after RJD-BJP. During this time, even newly established faces did not come at the level of leadership, which challenged their fort.

This time things are looking changed. For the first time, Lalu Prasad Yadav is away from active politics at the time of elections. Tejashwi Yadav has taken over the RJD command. Ram Vilas Paswan has also distanced himself from state politics and replaced him with Chirag Paswan. This may also be the last assembly election for Nitish Kumar. For the first time serious questions are being raised in the state on his own popularity. The BJP as a party certainly looks most established and strong, but they also have a crisis of state leadership. For the last three decades, the Congress has been virtually non-existent in the state. In this way, somewhere the new leadership in this assembly election and with it a new equation can be seen.

While roasting this option, all the small parties are busy throwing their own leaves. BJP has realized that the time has come for Bihar to be called junior partner and now Nitish needs to be with BJP in the state. At the same time, the Congress feels that for the first time it has come time to regain its lost feet in the state. For this reason, she has been taking the maneuver from RJD till the time she gets a strong deal in terms of seats. At the same time, between these struggles, RJD and JDU, strong BJP and Congress looking for their existence again, small regional parties are also feeling that they can increase their political capital and not know when it will work.