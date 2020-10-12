Highlights: Action on 9 BJP leaders who revolted in Bihar elections

BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal excluded these leaders from the party

Action taken on charges of anti-party activities

More rebel leaders likely to be named in LJP’s next list

Patna

In Bihar, BJP has expelled nine rebel leaders (Bihar BJP) from the party for six years. These rebel leaders, who are going to contest against the official candidate of NDA in the Assembly elections (Bihar Chunav 2020), have been taken on charges of anti-party activities. The leaders who have been expelled by the party include the names of veteran leaders Rajendra Singh, Rameshwar Chuarasia. Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal has given this information. According to the information, the LJP is going to release the second list of candidates on Tuesday, it is believed that there may be names of BJP and rebel leaders in it.

BJP took action on these leaders

BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said, instructions had already been issued by the party in this regard. In this, rebel leaders were given time till 5 pm on 12 October. After this, nine leaders have been expelled from the party for six years. These include Rajendra Singh, Rameshwar Chaurasia, Ravindra Yadav, Dr. Usha Vidyarthi, Shweta Singh, Indu Kashyap, Anil Kumar, Mrinal Shekhar and Ajay Pratap. The letter issued by the party said that you are contesting against the NDA candidate. This is also tarnishing the image of the party along with the NDA. AAP is expelled from the party for six years due to this anti-party move.

Expelled due to anti-party activities

In the Bihar Assembly elections, many BJP leaders have jumped into the electoral fray on tickets of other parties. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Jan Shakti Party has given tickets to many BJP leaders. Among these, Rajendra Singh, who was the state vice-president of the party, has been given ticket from Dinara by LJP. Rameshwar Chaurasia has been nominated from Sasaram. LJP has nominated former MLA Usha Vidyarthi from Paliganj and Dr. Ravindra Yadav from Jhajha.

Chirag announced to field candidates against JDU

Recently Chirag Paswan had parted ways with the NDA in Bihar, refusing to contest the assembly elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Chirag had said that he did not approve of Nitish Kumar’s leadership. However, he had expressed his party’s support for the BJP. According to the information, LJP is going to release another list of candidates on Tuesday, it may contain names of BJP and rebel leaders.

Bihar BJP president had already given ultimatum

BJP state president Jaiswal said a few days ago that he would try to talk to the rebel leaders and convince them. If the party leaders do not return by 5 pm on October 12, the party will take action against them. Jaiswal, while giving a jolt to LJP, recently clarified that Nitish Kumar is the leader of NDA in Bihar and who will accept Kumar’s leadership will remain in NDA alliance in Bihar.