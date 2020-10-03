The Bahujan Samaj Party, which came into the fray with Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP in the Bihar elections, has received a major setback. Bharat Bind, president of Bihar BSP, has joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Bharat Bind has joined RJD on Saturday in the presence of Tejashwi Yadav. With a pledge to create a new Bihar and remove the Nitish government, he has joined the RJD membership.

Recently, BSP aligned with RLSP

Recently, BSP announced to contest assembly elections in Bihar in alliance with Rashtriya Lok Samata Party. In this, RLSP President Upendra Kushwaha will be the Chief Ministerial candidate of the alliance. Giving information about this, BSP President Mayawati herself said that her party has decided to contest elections in alliance with RLSP. If the public gave a majority to the alliance, then RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha would be the chief minister.

Bihar unit chief of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharat Bind, joins Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). # BiharElections2020 https://t.co/hrU8gaP8WN & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1601710836000

BSP state president joined RJD

A few days after this announcement, now Bihar BSP state president Bharat Bind broke away from the party. He joined RJD in the presence of Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday. Bharat Bind said that he has joined the RJD with a resolve to create a new Bihar and remove the corrupt-youth anti-Nitish government. The election preparations of the party will definitely be affected by the BSP state president’s joining the RJD just before the Bihar elections.

State president of RLSP has also been included in RJD

Earlier, RJD also gave a big blow to Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP). When RLSP state president Bhudev Chaudhary joined RJD. In the presence of RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Jagdanand Singh, Bhudev Chaudhary had subscribed to RJD. Tejashwi Yadav had included Bhudev Chaudhary in the party at his residence.

