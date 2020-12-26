Nitish Kumar cabinet meeting was held in Bihar on Saturday, in which several major decisions were approved. The cabinet meeting (Bihar Cabinet Baithak) approved the creation of 103 new nagar panchayats and 8 new city councils. With this, approval has been given to upgrade 32 Nagar Panchayats to the City Council. The expansion of 12 municipalities and upgrading of 5 municipal councils as municipal corporation were also approved.The new city councils that the Nitish Kumar government has decided to form include Bihata Municipal Council in Patna District, Sampathak Municipal Council in Patna, Barauni Municipal Council in Begusarai, Udkishangunj in Madhepura, Triveniganj in Supaul, Tajpur Municipal Council in Samastipur, Samastipur Shahpur Patori, the name of Suryagaraha Municipal Council of Lakhisarai is included.

City Council decides on upgrade to Municipal Corporation

Those who have been approved for upgrading the Municipal Council as Municipal Corporation include Sasaram Municipal Corporation of Rohtas, Motihari Municipal Corporation in East Champaran, Betia Municipal Corporation in Betia Municipal Council of West Champaran, Madhubani Municipal Corporation in Madhubani, Samastipur Nagar in Samastipur The corporation has been approved to upgrade.

This decision was approved in Nitish Kumar cabinet meeting

Nitish cabinet’s big decision before panchayat elections

Bihar is going to have panchayat elections in 2021. Keeping this in mind, Nitish Kumar approved several decisions in the cabinet meeting. Since the formation of the new government in the state, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been continuously taking necessary decisions regarding the development of the state. This is the reason that he held a cabinet meeting for the second time in a week.

Nitish Kumar cabinet meeting for the second time in a week

Earlier on Tuesday, 14 Agendas were stamped in the cabinet meeting. In that meeting, Nitish cabinet approved the grant of Rs. 6 thousand crore to the SFC for paddy purchase, as well as sanctioned amount for 3500 crore loan guarantee.