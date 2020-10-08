Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Date sheet 2021: The Bihar board announced the dates for the matric (10th) and inter (12th) 2021 examinations on Wednesday. Inter examination will be held from 2 to 13 February. The Bihar board will conduct the examination in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The second shift will run from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. According to the examination program, Physics will be conducted in the morning shift on February 2, while in the afternoon the examination of Political Science, Hindi and RB Hindi will be conducted.

The board has decided to conduct the examination on 2,3, 5,6, 8,9,10,11,12 and 13 February. The last examination to be held on February 13 will be of Computer Science Multi Multimedia and Web Technology. Apart from this, home science and accountancy examination will be conducted in the second shift.

The board, like every time, will give students an additional 15 minutes of ‘cool off’ time. During this time students will be able to read their questions and think their answers accordingly. However, students will not be allowed to write answers to any questions during this period.

Examination Program of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2021. pic.twitter.com/GAC4ziUcxE – Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 7, 2020

According to the intermediate examination program, the practical examinations of the students will start on 9 January which will run till 18 January 2021. Bihar board conducts intermediate examination every year. Last time too, there were examinations from 3 to 13 February. At the same time, the Bihar board released the results of the inter examination in March itself.

The board declared the results of Inter on 24 March. This time, 80.44 percent of the total passed in Commerce, Science, Arts stream. The Inter Annual Examination 2020 was held from 3 to 13 February. According to Bihar Board data, this time 12 lakh five thousand 390 candidates had appeared.