Bihar Board Exams Dates 2021: The Bihar board announced the dates for the matric (10th) and inter (12th) 2021 examinations on Wednesday. The matriculation examination will run from 17 to 24 February, while the inter examination will be held from 2 to 13 February.

Bihar School Examination Committee (Bihar Board) conducts matriculation and inter examination every year. This year, more than 1.5 million students took the Bihar Board Tenth 2020 exam. The examination was conducted between 17 February and 24 February.

In the tenth results announced at the end of May this year, Himanshu Raj of Rohtas topped with 96 percent marks. A total of 80.59 percent students passed. In second place was Durgesh Kumar (480 marks) of Samastipur, in the third place three students – Shubham Kumar of Bhojpur, Rajveer of Aurangabad and Julie Kumari of Arwal.

At the same time, the Bihar board released the results of the inter examination in March itself. The board declared the results of Inter on 24 March. This time, 80.44 percent of the total passed in Commerce, Science, Arts stream. The Inter Annual Examination 2020 was held from 3 to 13 February. According to the data of Bihar Board, 12 lakh five thousand 390 candidates had appeared this time.

7560 schools have not updated the teacher list-

The list of teachers working for evaluation in the 2021 Matriculation and Inter Annual Examination is to be prepared. Every school has to update this list by visiting the board website, but most of the schools in the state are negligent in it. Despite the board’s repeated calls, so far only 3224 schools have updated the list by sending the names of teachers in 10784. It consists of 2485 schools in 7317 matriculation. There are 739 schools in the Intermediate 3467. The remaining 7560 schools have not yet updated.

Now the board has written a letter to all the District Education Officer regretting this. Also, the board has given the last chance to schools. According to the board, by October 10, all schools have to update the list of teachers. Till now this date was till October 1. But the board has again given a chance. It is to be known that after updating the list by the school, the district education office has to send the hard copy of the list to the board by October 14.

Bihar Board Intermediate 2021 sttup exam from October 14-

Bihar Board has already released the date of Intermediate 2021 Sentup Exam (Pre Board). The exam will be held in two shifts every day from 14 to 21 October. Students who pass the St.up exam will appear in the Intermediate Annual Exam 2021. The pattern of the question paper in the Saintup exam will be completely like the annual examination. By this, students will also get information about the pattern of questions. The first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 am and second shift from 1.45 am to 5 pm.