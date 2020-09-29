Bihar Board DELEd Exam 2020: Bihar Board has postponed the DLEd Joint Entrance Exam to be held on 22 October. The new date will be notified soon. The board has stated in the notice that the examination is being postponed due to unavoidable reasons. Let us tell you that the board has deferred this exam for the third time. Earlier, the DLEd entrance exam was scheduled to be held on 10 August. But the board postponed it in view of the increasing cases of Kovid-19 infection. Earlier this exam was scheduled to be held in July but due to the circumstances, the date was not fixed this month. Earlier, the examination was to be held on March 28, which was postponed by the board.

The board had completed the preparations for the examination to be held on 22 October. 380 centers were built across the state. There were 23 centers for this examination in Patna itself. This examination was to be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

1.8 lakh candidates had registered in this examination.

The pattern

The combined entrance examination will be of one hour and 30 minutes. The exam has 150 marks and 450 marks. Marks will also be deducted for incorrect answers in the exam. Three marks will be awarded for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Format of entrance exam

Subject – Total Questions – Fixed Marks

General Hindi – 30 – 90

Mathematics – 30 – 90

Science – 20 – 60

Social Studies – 20 – 60

Analytical – 25 – 75