Highlights: Political furore over assembly elections in Bihar

Some leaders joined LJP for not getting tickets from BJP

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal gave ultimatum to ‘rebels’

‘The party will take action if we do not return till 5 pm on October 12’

Patna

As Bihar Election Dates 2020 is getting closer, political conflicts are also intensifying. Talk about the NDA in particular, this time the BJP-JDU alliance is in the elections together. The LJP, on the other hand, has decided to enter the election alone while taking a different route. Meanwhile, angry leaders who have not got tickets in BJP have now started turning to LJP. According to the information, around 5 party leaders have taken membership of LJP. On the other hand, BJP has made it clear that those who will accept Nitish Kumar as CM will be part of NDA. Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal has called for action against those who revolted from the party.

Sanjay Jaiswal said – time till 12 October in the evening to the rebels

In an interview to an English website, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said that we will try to talk to and explain the rebel leaders. If the party leaders do not return by 5 pm on October 12, the party will take action against them. They are part of our party and we do not want them to go in the wrong direction. On the question of a split in the NDA, he said that there is no dispute in the National Democratic Alliance. Nitish Kumar is the leader of NDA whoever accepts him as CM will be a part of NDA. Those who reject it will not be part of the NDA.

What did BJP state president say when LJP is a partner in the center

On the question of LJP contesting alone in Bihar as a partner in the central government, the BJP state president said that it does not matter. We were trying to resolve the matter but everything could not go well. Is it true that Nitish Kumar was angry and not ready to come to the joint press conference? In an interview with the English website, Sanjay Jaiswal said that this is not the case at all. We are cordial. Interestingly, when we discussed seat distribution, there were some issues regarding the candidates, which we sorted out from the talks.

In gestures, BJP’s ultimatum to remove LJP from center, said- will remain in NDA who will accept Nitish’s leadership

Sanjay Jaiswal said – PM Modi is the star campaigner of NDA

Regarding LJP’s use of PM Modi’s poster, Sanjay Jaiswal said that PM Modi is our star campaigner, number one on our list. How can anyone use the photo of the NDA’s star campaigner? If they do, then the Election Commission should take action. We have given it in writing to the Election Commission.