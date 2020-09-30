The dates for the Bihar assembly elections have been announced, but so far neither seat sharing has been announced in the Grand Alliance nor among the constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (BJP, JDU and LJP). However, the talks are in the final stages. Today, BJP National President JP Nadda will hold discussions with leaders of Bihar BJP at the party office in Delhi.

This morning, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and Health Minister Mangal Pandey left for Delhi from Patna for this meeting. According to the information from the sources, the names of the candidates, the party’s strategy for the election and seat sharing will be discussed in this meeting.