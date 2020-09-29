The result of the CET B.Ed Joint Entrance Exam for admission in the government and private colleges of the state can be released till late in the evening on Wednesday.

Nearly one lakh candidates appeared in the joint entrance examination. However, 1.25 lakh students had applied. This time the responsibility of conducting the entrance examination was given to Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga. The model reply was released on 24 September at a pre-determined time from the university. Now 30 was given time to issue the result. Apart from this, the counseling date has already been released by the university.

State Nodal Officer Prof. Ajit Kumar informed that successful counseling for all universities will be done online from October 3. In this, students have to give their college option. Merit list will be issued based on the students’ choice. The nomination process has to be completed in three rounds. There will be two spot rounds if seats are saved. This time nomination will be done for about 35,000 regular seats. At the same time, there are one thousand seats for distance course.

The university with which the college will be affiliated. The students’ certificates will be checked there. Enrollment of students in a college is possible after the university has received the allot seat. Without allotment, the nominations will be called fake. Action will be taken against the college for disrespecting students who do not do so. The case of several hundreds of students is stuck in the last session. Due to which many annual examinations are not being held in many universities till now.

Bihar CETBed website for latest updates-bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in can see.

1.2 lakh candidates for 35000 seats-

1 lakh 22 thousand 331 candidates had applied for the examination for about 35 thousand seats in B.Ed course. 1 lakh 16 thousand 130 students of B.Ed (Biennial), 6,020 B.Ed students from distance education and 181 students of Shiksha Shastri applied to appear in the examination. This examination was conducted on 22 September 2020.