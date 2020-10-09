A new face of familism has emerged in Bihar politics. Three pair of father-in-laws have also landed in the current elections to the Bihar Legislative Assembly. All are trying their luck from six different assembly segments. These include one pair of the same party and one district, one pair one party and two districts, while the third pair of father-in-law and son-in-law are plying in the field from two districts. These father-in-law are candidates of JDU, RJD and HAM. It is even more interesting to see Samadhi-Samdhan coming out on the field with the same team. While we are contesting from Supremo and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi from Imamganj seat in Gaya district, he has fielded son-in-law Devendra Manjhi from Makhdumpur seat in Jehanabad district. At the same time, Samadhan Jyoti Devi of Jitan Ram Manjhi is also contesting from Barachatti.

Similarly, the Law Minister of the Government and Narendra Narayan Yadav, who has won continuously for 25 years, is in the fray from Alganagar seat in Madhepura district, while his son-in-law Nikhil Mandal is a JDU candidate from Madhepura. State JDU spokesperson Nikhil has contested for the first time. Similarly, the relationship between former minister Chandrika Rai and his son-in-law Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tejapratap Yadav may have broken, but both are trying their luck in the assembly elections. Chandrika is contesting from her old seat Parsa from JDU, while her son-in-law Tej Pratap Yadav’s RJD is expected to descend from Hasanpur in Samastipur.

A couple husband and wife from the same party have also landed in public court. MLA Kaushal Yadav is contesting from Nawada seat while his wife Purnima Devi is contesting from Govindpur seat. In the 2015 election, Purnima won on a Congress ticket. Two cousins ​​are also descended from two parties. On JDU ticket, Sunil Kumar from Obra and Bhim Kumar Singh on RJD’s symbol from Goh are in the fray. Bhima former MLA Late Ramnarayan is the son of Singh and Sunil is his nephew. More than one and a half dozen leaders son, daughter, wife and daughter-in-law in Bihar assembly elections in 2020, a large number of leaders son, daughter, wife and daughter-in-law have come to try their luck in the field. Almost all parties have given candidates who belong to political families. There are many of them, who have got election tickets not because of their hard work but because of political heritage.

In the current elections, both Netaji’s son-daughter-daughter-in-law and wives have been fielded in the first phase on behalf of both major constituents Mahagathbandhan and NDA. Some have brought their dependents into politics with legal compulsion, some due to ill-health and old age, many with the intention of establishing their living sons and daughters in politics. The Congress Congress has fielded his son on the request of his two senior MLAs Sadanand Singh and Awadhesh Kumar Singh. Shubhanand Singh Kahalgaon and Sashesekhar Singh are contesting from Wazirganj. Neetu Kumari Hisua, daughter-in-law of former MLA Aditya Singh, has descended from Rajesh Ram Kutumba, son of former minister Dilakeshwar Ram. BJP BJP has nominated Shreyasi Singh, daughter of former MP Digvijay Singh from Jamui.

Sanjeev Chaurasia, Nitin Naveen and Rana Randhir Singh have again entered the fray as the second generation of BJP leaders. Rinki Rani Pandey is contesting on a BJP ticket from Bhabua seat. That former MLA Late. Anand is the wife of Bhushan Pandey. JDU has fielded Jayant Raj from Amarpur, Amarpur MLA Janardhan Manjhi’s son, in JDU, Rahul Kumar Ghoshi, son of former MP Jagdish Sharma. In case of RJD, RJD has given ticket to Rajaballabh Yadav’s wife Vibha Devi with message to Nawada and Arun Yadav’s wife Kiran Devi. Both are tainted in the rape case but the RJD did not refrain from making their wives their candidates. Sudhakar Singh Ramgarh, son of state president Jagdanand Singh, Rishi Singh Obra, son of former Union Minister Kanti Singh, Rahul Tiwari Shahpur, son of former MP Shivanand Tiwari, Divya Prakash Tarapur, daughter of former MP Jayaprakash Yadav, and brother Vijay Prakash Jamui have descended on the field. .