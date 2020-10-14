On 22 October, the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) to address four rallies in support of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. Has According to BJP party sources, Prime Minister Modi’s proposed rallies for NDA candidates are to be held in Buxar, Jehanabad, Rohtas and Bhagalpur.

Once the clearance from the PMO comes, the party will arrange crowd management at these places. Also, proper arrangements will be made for the leaders attending these rallies. PM Modi is the biggest star campaigner of BJP and the party is gaining votes for the NDA alliance through his popularity. Elections have been announced amid the Corona epidemic. Guidelines have also been issued for organizing rallies amid epidemics.

BJP knows – Prime Minister Modi’s popularity among voters

BJP knows very well that Prime Minister Modi’s popularity among voters is immense. Because of this, the BJP has asked the LJP (LJP), which has left the NDA alliance in the state, not to use PM Modi’s photo in the banner-poster. Though the LJP is in alliance with the Narendra Modi government at the center, it decided to break away from the alliance due to a dispute with the JDU in the state.

LJP cannot redeem PM Modi’s popularity: Bhupendra Yadav

LJP has been consistently saying that she trusts PM Modi. LJP chief Chirag Paswan has been consistently saying that he trusts PM Modi, after which BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav said that LJP is not in alliance in Bihar, so it cannot redeem PM Modi’s popularity.

The counting of votes will take place on November 10

Let me tell you, there will be voting in three phases for the Bihar Assembly with 243 assembly seats. The first phase will be held on October 28, the second phase will be held on November 3 and November 7. While the counting of votes will take place on 10 November.