In Bihar, nominations of 1514 candidates for the second phase of 94 seats were found valid. According to information received from the Election Department, 1717 candidates filed their nomination papers for the second phase of elections. According to the information received, the nomination papers were scrutinized on October 17 after the last date for filing nomination papers and 203 nomination papers were canceled. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is 19 October for the second phase election.

In Siwan’s Darauli (Su), only 4 candidates are valid in Maharajganj and 28 candidates are valid.

According to the information received, nomination papers of only 4 candidates have been found valid in the Darauli (Su) assembly constituency of Siwan. While the nomination papers of maximum 28 candidates have been found valid in Maharajganj assembly constituency of Siwan. Significantly, 1066 candidates are in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations for the first phase of 71 seats.

240 nomination papers have been filed for the third phase

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said that the process of nomination has started from October 13 for the elections for 78 seats of Phase III. So far, 240 nomination papers have been filed for the third phase. Nomination papers will be filed by 20 October for this phase, while the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers and withdrawal of nomination by 23 October is scheduled on 21 October. At the same time, the nomination process is also going on for the by-election in Valmikinagar parliamentary constituency to be held along with the third phase of the assembly elections and so far only one nomination papers have been filed for this by-election.