In Bihar, all parties have taken up the issue of assembly elections. The LDA, an ally of the NDA, has on Friday tried to reach out to voters through advertisements in all the major newspapers of Bihar. The slogan in the advertisement is ‘Come create new Bihar, young Bihar let’s go with young Bihar’. LJP President Chirag Paswan has been seen talking about ‘Bihar 1st, Bihari 1st’ from the beginning. It is also mentioned in the advertisement. This advertisement repeats the old tag line of the party ‘Dharma na jat, kare sabki baat’.

The LJP has called its state parliamentary board meeting next week. Amid signs of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s deteriorating ties with the LJP with the Janata Dal (United), party sources said that the main issue on the agenda of the board meeting on September 7 is whether to field its candidates against JDU?

Chirag Paswan’s party has so far avoided targeting the BJP and has praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But he has been an aggressive attacker against Nitish Kumar. An LJP leader said that we are definitely looking to field our candidates in those seats where JDU will contest. Paswan refused to comment in this regard but said his party would decide at the appropriate time. He said that my focus is on preparing his party for elections. Whatever decisions are taken in the interest of my party, will be taken at the appropriate time.

LJP changed five district heads

LJP, which has been in electoral mode, has also made some changes in the organization. The party’s state president Prince Raj has given the party responsibility to the new president in five districts of the state. Simultaneously, the district heads working from the east have been included in the state executive. Apart from this, he also made the post of Principal General Secretary one each in all his 40 organizational districts and nominated new people to those posts.

Party spokesman Shravan Aggarwal said that Vinay Kumar Guddu has been made the new district president in Munger. The president there was first removed unofficially on the charge of making election statements. Apart from this, Gajendra Gupta in Bhabua, Vinod Singh in Rohtas, Chandrika Prasad in Bagaha and Shamshad Ahmed in Kishanganj have been made the new District President. He said that Shrishikesh Jha, who had previously served as the executive chairman of Sitamarhi, was made the chairman completely. Apart from this, in all 40 organizational districts, the post of a Principal was made and he was given the responsibility of new people.