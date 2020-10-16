Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan, who came under attack from BJP and JDU for using the picture and name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has described himself as Hanuman of PM Modi. He has even said that he has a picture of PM Modi in his heart and he can rip the chest when needed.

Chirag Paswan said in a conversation with news agency ANI on Friday, “The Chief Minister was constantly worried about the picture that these people should not use the PM’s picture. Where am I doing? Which one is my candidate using? Show me any hoarding poster, manifesto where I am using his photograph. ”

#WATCH I don’t need to use PM Modi’s photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I’ll tear open my chest and show it: LJP Chief Chirag Paswan#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/KhVPG4w2J2 – ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

Chirag describes himself as Hanuman of PM, saying, “I don’t need to use the Prime Minister’s photograph.” I am his Hanuman. His picture dwells in my heart, if someday, I will show the chest by ripping that the Prime Minister lives in my heart. Yes, the Chief Minister definitely needs to put a picture because he has been continuously opposing the PM.