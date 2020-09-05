Highlights: Bihar election: Round of meetings in grand alliance on seat sharing formula

RLSP submitted a list of contested seats to RJD

Upendra Kushwaha’s party claimed 48 seats in the election

Congress leader Shakti Singh Gohil said- seats will be divided soon

Patna

The dates of Bihar Elections 2020 have not been announced yet, but political mercury has started climbing in the state. All the major political parties are working on their respective strategies. Talk about the grand alliance, then the parties involved are finalizing the seat sharing. Everyone is trying to claim as many seats as possible. In view of this, the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party of Upendra Kushwaha has claimed about 48 seats for the upcoming election. After a discussion with the RJD leadership, a list of contested seats has also been submitted by the party.

RLSP submitted the list in a closed envelope

According to the information, recently the RLSP and RJD leaders had an important meeting. In which there was a discussion about the list of Jitau candidates from RLSP. After this, RJD state president Jagdanand Singh has been given a list of claim for about 48 seats. It is being told that this list, given in a closed envelope, also includes 23 RLSP contested seats during the last assembly election. Not only this, the names of candidates have also been given in the list given by RLSP to RJD.

Congress also prepares for the election fast

At present, there is a round of discussion on the consensus on the seat sharing formula in the Grand Alliance. At the same time, all the major political parties are claiming that everything is fine. Meanwhile, the Congress, which is in the Grand Alliance, is also engaged in election preparations. Bihar in-charge of Congress Shakti Singh Gohil reached Patna on Friday. Gohil’s arrival in Bihar is also linked to seat-sharing in the Grand Alliance.

Gohil reached Patna, said- there is no dispute in seat sharing

Shakti Singh Gohil reached Patna and said that the grand alliance will enter this election with full force. There is no dispute about seat sharing and there will be seat sharing soon. Gohil will participate in a program for youth employment organized by the State Youth Congress on Saturday at Sadaqat Ashram in a two-day visit. Gohil can also meet RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.