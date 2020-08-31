Highlights: Bihar BJP MPs appeal to BJP President JP Nadda

MPs said – party should make respectful agreement in seat sharing with JDU

‘BJP and JDU should fight on equal seats in this election’

BJP MPs request not to give party’s traditional seats to JDU

Patna / New Delhi

The BJP is constantly engaged in strategic preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Party leaders are meeting periodically to take stock of the election preparations. Meanwhile, BJP MPs of Bihar recently had an important meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda. In which the party MPs have appealed that the party should enter into a respectful agreement in seat sharing with JDU in the upcoming elections. Most of the party leaders insisted that BJP and JDU should fight on equal seats in this election.

‘Respectful compromise in seat sharing, workers’ morale will increase’

In Delhi, BJP MPs had a meeting with the party’s national president JP Nadda on Saturday. In this meeting, MPs said that it is necessary to increase the morale of workers before the assembly elections. He also expressed concern over speculation that JDU may contest more seats this time than BJP.

BJP MPs demand meeting with Nadda

Party MPs Ramkripal Yadav and Chedi Paswan argued that BJP’s support base has strengthened in the last six years. Both BJP and JDU should contest assembly elections in the same seats as in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The idea was supported by most of the leaders present in the meeting.

‘Party not giving traditional seat to JDU’

Not only this, many BJP MPs in this meeting requested the central leadership not to give the party’s traditional seats to JDU. Recently, five current RJD MLAs joined the JDU, following which there is speculation that they may all contest on the JDU ticket. On this issue, a party MP said that even in the earlier NDA alliance, when JDU contested on 141 seats and BJP contested in 102 seats, BJP still had these seats.

Appeal to select candidates soon

Raising the important issue in the meeting, Rama Devi MP from Shivhar said that BJP workers are not getting much support from the state government. MP from Aurangabad Sushil Kumar Singh said that general election campaigning is not possible in the midst of Corona crisis. Publicity via social media will not be easy. In such a situation, the party should announce the candidates early so that they can get ample opportunity to reach and join the common people.

BJP president gave many important instructions

A special public relations campaign will be launched in September as directed by BJP President JP Nadda. The event will run from PM Modi’s birthday on 17 September to Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday on 2 October. MPs have been advised to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday in the ‘Shakti Kendras’ of their constituencies. Apart from this, party leader Mandal will celebrate Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s birthday on 25 September. They will spend time at booths on Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October.