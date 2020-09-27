The BJP is also keeping a close watch on the anti-incumbency factor in deciding candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. It can cut tickets of MLAs who are angry with the public. The party has prepared a list of about a dozen such MLAs. Consultation with the state unit is going on. The first list of BJP candidates will be released in the first week of October.

With the announcement of assembly election dates, the process of deciding candidates has also started. Seats are yet to be formally divided between the BJP, JDU and LJP within the NDA. However, each party has started preparing their respective candidates and seats. Next week, the top NDA leaders may finalize the seat tally. According to sources, the first list of BJP will also be released in the first week of October.

According to the sources, the BJP leadership has conducted an internal survey conducted against the existing MLAs in the state against the effect of about a dozen MLAs. In view of this, the sword is hanging almost on these MLAs. The central leadership will give importance to the state’s opinion about whether the tickets of these MLAs should be cut, because many aspects have to be considered in the coalition. The BJP along with its candidates are also keeping an eye on the list of candidates of allies. The party’s effort is that there are more and more candidates against whom there is no resentment in public and even if there is a situation that can be removed.

Decision on seat sharing in NDA soon, strategy to win every seat

There are chances of a decision soon on where the candidates of JDU, BJP, LJP and Ham will be in 243 seats of Bihar Assembly. If reliable sources are to be believed, seat sharing will be duly announced by the NDA by October 1.

For a long time, there was a churn between the JDU and BJP, the two major parties of this constituent, for the seat-sharing in the NDA. With the announcement of elections on Friday, JDU National President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said that seats will be decided in a very short time. However, he also said that there is no dialogue between them yet. But the election dates have been announced and we have very little time left. So there will be seat sharing soon. We have had a good relationship with the BJP since the beginning and there is no problem in that.