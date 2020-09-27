Samastipur: Samastipur has a great importance in the politics of India. Karpoori Thakur was born here. He first gave reservation to the backward, which changed politics. Rath Yatra of LK Advani was also stopped here. Such Maithili folk songs are sung and sung in Samastipur and surrounding areas. Whatever the occasion, from marriage to marriage to election campaign.

The mask has disappeared in the electoral winds of Bihar. Now who will win and who will lose? People get involved in this debate. The people who went out on the morning walk are also no less. First yoga then discuss a little exercise and then electoral. Talk does not end without Sushant. Nitish Kumar went with whom in Bihar. The government is formed every time in the state. This has been happening for the last fifteen years.

Karpoori Thakur of Samastipur was the Chief Minister of Bihar twice. In 1979, he had made separate reservation for backward and separate reservation for backward. Nitish has considered Karpoori Babu as his political guru.

The last thirty years of Bihar have been in the names of Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar. Both leaders call Karpoori Thakur their guru. Karpoori Thakur, the Guru of Lalu-Nitish was born in Pataojian village. Now it is called Karpoori Gram. It came to know that Chirag Paswan is also a factor.

Lalu Yadav’s big red means Tej Pratap Yadav has now reached Samastipur. He will contest from Hasanpur seat here this time. They are constantly doing road shows. Last time, he became an MLA from Mahua in Vaishali. His opponents say that Tej left Mahua for fear of wife Aishwarya.

Aishwarya’s father and MLA Chandrika Rai has now joined the JDU. Nitish has also praised Aishwarya from the stage. If she contests against her husband Tej Pratap then it will be interesting. It is said that Tej Pratap Yadav has found a safe seat for himself as Hasanpur. It looks like this too. Samastipur has been a backward and Dalit dominated area. Along with the Yadavs, there is a considerable population of people from the backward castes. There are two Lok Sabha seats here.

Chirag Paswan has been continuously opposing the Nitish government on many issues ranging from Corona. The party is powering to contest on 143 seats. JDU sometimes calls Chirag as Kalidas and sometimes says that when Nitish first became MLA, he was just three years old.

But there are indications that Chirag will remain in NDA. In this battle of Tejashwi Yadav vs Nitish Kumar, whose pan is heavy this time. A debate started in a village. A medical college has started to be built in Samastipur under Nitish Raj. Nitish Kumar has also laid the foundation stone of an engineering college.

