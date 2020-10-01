Chirag Paswan met JP Nadda. Chirag Paswan arrives at his house to meet Amit Shah. These are all the latest news. It may be that the list of visits has become long. Now the headlines two weeks ago. Chirag Paswan again attacked Nitish Kumar. Described the job offer as dangerous when the Dalits were killed. Three Decimal Reminds Promise to Give Land. After this, Nitish’s answer – He is already with BJP. BJP has to decide. Manjhi has come with us. We will see them.

There are constituent parties in the coalition, but the constituents of the constituent parties, this is being seen in Bihar for the first time. Bihar has been the land of political experiments. May be it is widespread. Also because in this new experiment, an attempt has been made to revive the caste alliances. There has been so much research on the role of caste in Bihar elections that it may not become the basis of continuing caste-based voting. The new decisive ethnic mobilization created by Lalu’s social consciousness after Mandal was made redundant in 2010 by the Indradhunashi alliance by Nitish Kumar.

Nitish crossed the Naiya with Lalu in the last election. Meanwhile, Jeetan Ram went to Manjhi. Have come now. Nevertheless, Nitish felt that the JDU’s vote bank should be strengthened with the BJP dependent on the upper caste-OBC vote. The stakes of including the Nitish Kumar Mahadalit Commission and the Paswan caste have already taken place. Recently, it has gained further strength. He has thrown a new dice on the killing of Dalits by giving jobs to one of the family members and now making Dalit face Ashok Chaudhary the working president of the party.

There is a possibility of evil behind the helplessness of Dalit card

Actually there is a possibility of evil behind the helplessness of the Dalit card. When the process of filing the form for the election of the first phase has started, in such a critical time, any party or coalition is blowing up. The fear of being labeled as anti-Dalit by all is haunting. In this sense, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is far more sensitive than the other parties. Because the history of the last five years scares him. That fear has returned from the latest incident of Hathras.

LJP chief Chirag Paswan.

Just before the 2015 assembly elections, Sir Sanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat had said that reservation should not be made permanent in the name of social backwardness and a non-political committee should be formed to review it. Lalu Prasad Yadav, an expert in moving political pieces, made it such a point that the entire election campaign of the BJP passed by refuting Bhagwat’s statement. The Lalu-Nitish duo cleared the BJP-RLSP-Manjhi-LJP alliance.

BJP knows how much a mistake cost. While living with Manjhi, Ram Vilas Paswan and Upendra Kushwaha, the section of Dalit and OBC slipped into the second half. Manjhi, Paswan and Kushwaha failed to get votes transferred. The very next year, the suicide of Hyderabad University student Rohit Vemula created panic in the whole country. BJP came to be known as anti-Dalit party. The BJP had to struggle hard to make up for it. In the 2017 UP elections, BJP seized power in a fierce demonstration. However, due to the delay in overturning the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Dalit Act in 2018, the opposition once again started calling the BJP anti-Dalit. BJP brought the ordinance under control of damage.

Now the BJP cannot release the body from Chirag Paswan just before the Bihar elections. Nitish has put this thorn in the BJP’s court. There is a danger of being declared anti-Dalit if the BJP rescues from the lamp because Nitish is not working on his own old rainbow coalition here. Instead of calling Manjhi as BJP’s partner, he is saying his partner. This is a dramatic situation.

On the other hand, the Lalu camp has also played the Dalit card. Shyam Rajak is back at the party. Kushwaha’s warlord Bhudev Chaudhary has joined RJD. Kushwaha himself is playing non-Yadav OBC + Dalit cards in association with Mayawati. The RJD strategically favors the Rajput fraternity to dent the BJP’s traditional upper caste vote. In such a situation, Chirag Paswan is a member of the Dalit card in BJP’s account. The party knows that despite giving 42 seats in 2015, the LJP could win only two, but the fear of paying the price for the removal of this burden is more persistent.