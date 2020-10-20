Bihar Assembly Election Opinion Poll The political pitch for Bihar Assembly Election is fully ready and now political players are also batting in their own way. This time the election is going to be more stringent and if there are some changes in the results, do not be surprised. This time the LJP (Lok Janshakti Party) is contesting alone. After the death of his father Ram Vilas Paswan, his son Chirag Paswan is heading the party.The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to get a clear majority in the Opinion Poll of Lokniti-CSDS (Bihar Assembly Election Opinion Poll). According to this opinion poll, the grand alliance will be in second place, though its vote percentage will increase. In a pre-poll survey conducted between 10 and 17 October, voters were asked who they were likely to vote for. NDA was the answer for 38 percent of the people.

LDA is helping NDA

But a new thing is being seen here is anti incumbency votes. The LJP parted ways with the NDA over seat sharing. In Chirag Paswan’s lead, LJP is contesting Bihar elections alone. In the Opinion Poll of Lokniti-CSDS, LJP has become the choice of only 6% people. According to the survey, LJP is helping the NDA win by cutting anti-incumbency votes against CM Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Opinion Poll: NDA may get majority in Bihar, Mahagathbandhan can get so many seats

BJP said – vote cut party

Interestingly, a few days ago, BJP had called Chirag Paswan’s LJP a “Vote Katwa” (vote cutter) party. Reacting to the Lokniti-CSDS Bihar opinion poll, LJP chief Chirag Paswan claimed that his party would win more seats than Nitish Kumar’s JDU. The LJP is projected to get 6 percent vote share in the Bihar assembly elections. While 38 percent to the NDA and 32 percent to the Grand Alliance. If the girl together with the LJP NDA, then this 6 percent vote could have gone to the grand alliance or otherwise.

NDA has so many seats in Bihar

According to opinion poll results, Nitish Kumar-led NDA seems to get a clear majority in the Bihar elections. The NDA is projected to get 133–143 seats. The Grand Alliance is expected to get 88-98 seats, LJP 2-6 seats and others 6 to 10 seats. The grand alliance is led by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.