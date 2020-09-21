new Delhi: The announcement of the dates of Bihar assembly elections is likely to be less in the current week as the Chief Election Commissioner himself has made it clear that in the next few days, a team of the Central Election Commission will visit Bihar to take stock of the preparations for the Bihar election. . After going to Bihar tour, besides interacting with the concerned departments and officials there, they will come back after taking stock of the preparations at the ground level and then there will be a discussion on the election dates.

Election dates will be announced after the team returns from tour!

If the statement of the Central Chief Election Commissioner is taken into consideration, then according to this, if the team of the Central Election Commission goes on Bihar tour in the next two to 3 days and spend two to 3 days there, then this week will be out accordingly. . After the return of the Central Election Commission team to Delhi, a meeting will be held in the Central Election Commission during the next two days to discuss the situation in Bihar and preparations for the elections. Once this discussion is complete, only then will the announcement of election dates be decided. In this context, it can be assumed that the Central Election Commission can announce the dates of Bihar elections during the week of 27 September to 3 October.

Additional polling stations and people to be deployed compared to previous elections

According to the information received from the Election Commission, 34,000 additional polling stations will be built in the upcoming assembly elections of Bihar, which will be 45 percent more than the last time. In this way, polling will be held at about 1 lakh 6 thousand polling stations during Bihar assembly elections. For this reason, more than 1 lakh 80 thousand people will be required in these elections as compared to previous elections. With the help of which the election can be conducted properly.

People below the age of 80 will not get voting rights through postal ballot

In the midst of all this, the Election Commission has made it clear that voters above 65 years of age will not be able to vote using the postal ballot, which was discussed earlier. However, some time ago, the Election Commission issued a directive that in the Corona period, people above 65 years of age should not be in danger of any kind of infection, keeping in mind that they were given the right to vote using the postal ballot. Will go. Many political parties had raised objection to this suggestion of the Election Commission, after which the Election Commission has now withdrawn its directive. But postal ballot facility will be available for voters above 80 years of age.

