The BJP has decided the names of the candidates for the second phase of the assembly elections in Bihar. On Saturday, the party’s Central Election Committee under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi finalized the names of candidates for its quota seat. However, the formal announcement of these names will be made on Sunday.

According to party sources, most of the candidates who have been selected have been informed to make the candidate. As soon as the names are announced, the party will give them the symbol, so that they can nominate. In the meeting held on Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Organization General Minister BL Santosh, Bihar Election Incharge and former CM Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar Incharge Bhupendra Yadav, State President Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain and MP Radha Mohan Singh are.

BJP has so far announced the names of 29 candidates. Now he has to announce 81 more candidates. In alliance with JD (U), BJP will contest 121 seats in the state, out of which it has given 11 seats to its partner VIP.

Significantly, BJP’s ally Janata Dal (U) has announced the names of all its candidates. In the agreement, JD (U) has 122 seats, out of which 7 seats have been given to its partner Hindustan Awam Morcha.