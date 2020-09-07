In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, the equations are constantly getting created and deteriorating. The NDA is also not untouched by the Grand Alliance. Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan is holding an important meeting with his Bihar leaders today to decide whether to contest these assembly elections against JDU.

After the entry of Manjhi into the NDA, the lamp of the lamp has increased

Jeetan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan both come from Mahadalit community. It is evident that the base vote bank of both the leaders is the same. Chirag, who is already angry with Nitish, has become more aggressive after Manjhi’s entry. Check out the latest observation that the day before the meeting, LJP President Chirag Paswan again hit out at JDU President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that his decision to give a government job to the families of the people belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes killed “and some No, but the election announcement ”.

Chirag again wrote a letter to CM Nitish

In a letter to the Chief Minister of Bihar, he accused Nitish Kumar of not fulfilling the earlier promises made to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In these promises, there was also mention of giving them three decimal land. The LJP president said, “If Nitish Kumar’s government was serious”, a family member of all the people of the community who were killed during his 15-year rule should have been given a job.

See this letter …

Chirag’s letter to Nitish



LJP and JDU have gone sour over the past few months

Ram Vilas Paswan’s party LJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JDU have been targeting each other for the past few months. The relationship between the two parties has worsened after Nitish Kumar joined hands with former chief minister and Dalit leader Jitan Ram Manjhi. Manjhi has been targeting LJP. Chirag Paswan refrains from targeting the BJP while targeting Nitish and praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s party is now headed by his son Chirag Paswan.

LJP can do this in Bihar elections …

According to sources, the LJP has an option to remain a part of the BJP-led NDA at the center but contested the elections in the state and did not field candidates against the BJP. The LJP contested against the RJD in the Bihar Assembly elections held in February 2005 while the two regional parties were part of the Congress-led UPA government at the Center. LJP had fielded candidates against RJD while maintaining its alliance with Congress. Because of this, no one got a majority in the state, which led to the end of the 15-year rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party RJD in Bihar and another assembly election a few months later in which Nitish Kumar-led JDU and BJP coalition with majority power Came in All party leaders, including BJP national president JP Nadda, along with all the three constituents of NDA are insisting on contesting the upcoming elections. But Chirag’s stand continues to haunt the NDA. On the other hand, JDU has also made it clear that it will not talk about seat sharing with LJP as it has traditionally had relations with BJP.

Bihar Assembly elections will be held before November 29

On the other hand, the Election Commission has already issued a press release that the assembly elections in Bihar will be completed before November 29 this year. It is clear that there is no more time left in the notification. However today it will be decided what decision Dhadke Chirag takes in the party meeting.