The court took the Grand Alliance candidate into judicial custody

In a case of violation of the code of conduct, on Friday, the court of ACJM-3, Vivek Vishal sent former MLA Awadhesh Rai to judicial custody and sent him to jail. The defense lawyer said that the former MLA has surrendered in the pending court case. The bail application has not been conducted.

According to the information, on 22 October 2005 at the Vidyapatinagar police station of the subdivision, the then BDO had registered a case of violation of the code of conduct. He was accused in an FIR related to this. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was also issued against the former MLA in the court-pending case.