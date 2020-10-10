PM Modi also reached BJP headquarters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also reached BJP headquarters to participate in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Central Election Committee meeting. In this meeting, ticket sharing for Bihar assembly elections will be discussed.
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi arrives at BJP headquarters for Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting#BiharElections https://t.co/fc3le31hzs pic.twitter.com/iMfZQWgdYs
– ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020
BJP will soon release a song to answer ‘Bihar Ke Ka Ba’
The digital wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to release a collection of songs for the Bihar assembly elections soon. Through these songs, the party will answer the question ‘What is in Bihar (what is in Bihar)’ with ‘I in Bihar (it is in Bihar)’. The achievements of the Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar will be mentioned in these songs. Nitish Kumar’s party JDU is also a participant in the NDA alliance for this assembly election.
Amit Shah reached BJP central election committee meeting
Amit Shah has reached BJP headquarters to attend the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Central Election Committee meeting. The issue of ticket sharing for the Bihar Assembly elections will be discussed in this meeting.
Delhi: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrives at party headquarters for Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.# BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/Eu3wnHkhz8
– ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020
Dipankar names many national leaders among star campaigners of Male
The CPI-Male released the list of star campaigners for the Bihar Assembly elections in favor of their party and grand alliance candidates. The list includes the names of 15 leaders. CPI-ML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya along with politburo member Kavita Krishnan, former JNUSU president and current AISA national president Ensai Bala ji, party central committee member Raju Yadav, All India Kisan Mahasabha general secretary and Obra MLA Rajaram Singh’s name is included in the list.
Nomination form of nominee of Plurals party candidate Pushpam Priya Chaudhary canceled
The nomination letter of Plurals Party candidate Rakesh Kumar of Mokama Assembly constituency was rejected due to a defect during the name scrutiny. According to the Election Officer, the signature of the proposers and the affidavit form 26 were filed incomplete in the nomination form. At the same time, nomination papers of all the candidates have been found valid in the flood assembly constituency.
The court took the Grand Alliance candidate into judicial custody
In a case of violation of the code of conduct, on Friday, the court of ACJM-3, Vivek Vishal sent former MLA Awadhesh Rai to judicial custody and sent him to jail. The defense lawyer said that the former MLA has surrendered in the pending court case. The bail application has not been conducted.
According to the information, on 22 October 2005 at the Vidyapatinagar police station of the subdivision, the then BDO had registered a case of violation of the code of conduct. He was accused in an FIR related to this. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was also issued against the former MLA in the court-pending case.
RJD distributes symbols to more than 36 candidates in the second phase
The RJD has given symbols to more than three dozen candidates on their seats for the second phase. Some candidates for the third phase have also been given symbols. However, no authorized list has been released. The party has also cut tickets for many of its sitting MLAs. Looking at the social equation, new faces have been introduced. At the same time some MLAs have also been assured to adjust somewhere in the event of ticket cuts. The party has not given the symbol yet on the Raghunathpur seat, but from here Bahubali Shahabuddin’s wife Hina Shahab is likely to contest the election.
Whether Lalu stays in jail or outside, no impact on elections: Sushil Modi
Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has said that his party promotes Lalu Prasad, convicted in a serious corruption case, as if he had gone to jail in the freedom struggle. They also spread the illusion that if Lalu Prasad was out of jail at the time of election, the jinn would have come out of EVM and the party would have done well. He forgot that Lalu Prasad was out of jail in the 2010 assembly elections and his party was reduced to just 22 seats. The reality is that Lalu Prasad’s brand value has become zero in Bihar politics.
.
Leave a Reply