Highlights: Munger of illegal arms market

Chanchal Kumar, Munger:

Munger … On hearing the name of this district, pictures of weapons suddenly start flashing in someone’s mind. The state of Bihar, which has become the biggest market for illegal arms, is like a bad business. But now the exercise has been started to change the picture of the district. It is possible that after this exercise, people who have accepted illegal weapons as a profession can also come into the mainstream of society. Know how ….

A new effort has been launched to realize the Prime Minister’s dream of a self-reliant India at the Munger gun factory. Now preparing to make lethal weapons, preparations are being made to make state-of-the-art weapons ranging from air rifles to air pistols for sports shooting. The gun factory makers association has submitted a proposal to the BJP MLA.

The gun association believes that shooting weapons from abroad are very expensive. If such weapons start being manufactured here, then players will be available very cheaply. The Manufacturers Association of the Munger gun factory, which has been on the verge of closure, has now planned to manufacture air rifles and air pistols, which are used in sports shooting, in addition to traditional weapons, to save the art and overcome this recession.

Union Joint Secretary Sandeep Sharma said that gun factory Munger has a very old history of gun manufacturing. People will also get employment due to its development. The plan to make the Munger gun factory a common facility center was made in 2004 under the Chief Minister Cluster Development Scheme. The plan would have proved to be a lifeline for the Munger gun factory but the case went into cold storage.

The artisans of Munger gun factory are skilled and can do any kind of work successfully. Can also manufacture small parts of the weapon associated with the defense sector. He said that air rifle and air pistol can also be manufactured here. It will also fulfill the dream of a self-reliant India. Sports Weapons market is an open market. Shooting sports in the country has a lot of scope. If shooting weapons start to be made in Munger or within the country, then players will not have to buy weapons in expensive. By purchasing good weapons made at low cost in the country, you will be able to brighten the name of the country.

BJP MLA Pranab Kumar has been given a proposal related to this. According to the MLA, they will make efforts for the Common Facility Center under the Chief Minister’s Cluster Development Scheme. The MLA said that the history of gun factory Munger has been since the time of Mir Qasim. The development of the nearly closed factory will also provide employment to the people here. He has assured to overcome the problem of gun license and the problem of gun manufacturers association. It is now an attempt to allow the construction of the Munger gun factory to manufacture air pistols and air rifles with indigenous technology so that the weapons of Munger will now be used to bring medals to the country.