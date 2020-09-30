A young woman, who escaped from a house in Block B of Damodarnagar in Sadar police station area of ​​Hajipur, Bihar, has been accused of running a sex racket for three months as a hostage. On the information of villagers, police reached the spot and took the accused into custody. During this time, the victim made serious allegations against several police officials and said that the sex racket will come to the base.

In this regard, Sanjay Kishore, Secretary of Mohalla Committee of Damodarnagar, told that the road construction work is going on in Damodarnagar. Suddenly a person next door came and said that a young woman is nervous and is pleading to save herself, after which the woman is talked to. The woman said that for the last three months, I was being held hostage in this house and was doing wrong. Sometimes even if she came out of the house, she is also taken in a car and taken away. When the locals wanted to know about that house, they told the house number instead of the house. On this basis, people reached the house. Then a call came and talked to the girl, introducing herself as a customer. The woman called him, people tried to catch him, but he managed to escape. After this people reached the house where the husband and wife were present. People reported this to the police station Sadar police station.

On reaching the spot of Sadar police station, people entered the house and handed over the girl to the police. The victim also made allegations in front of the police officer. During the interrogation, the victim told the two officials of a police station to come to the said place and made many serious allegations against them. Later, the police officials who reached the spot took the accused husband and wife and the victim to the police station.

When asked in this matter, Sadar SDPO Raghav Dayal said that the police had brought the husband and wife to the police station on the statement of a young woman. The woman is making many serious allegations. The police will take further action by registering an FIR on the woman’s statement in the case. Police is investigating the case.